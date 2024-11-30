The Government of Canada has announced a temporary halt on new applications for the Private Sponsorship of Refugees (PSR) Program from Groups of Five and community sponsors.

This decision, effective from November 29th, 2024, until December 31st, 2025, aims to address the growing backlog of applications and improve processing times for applicants and sponsors.

In Canada, the “Group of Five” refers to a group of five or more Canadian citizens or permanent residents who come together to privately sponsor a refugee. They are responsible for helping the refugees settle in Canada by providing financial and emotional support for at least one year.

Canada’s PSR Program has been helping private groups sponsor refugees for over 40 years, offering them a fresh start and support for integration. However, its growing popularity has led to a surge in applications, causing processing delays. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) reports that the increasing backlog is now a significant challenge.

“Processing times have become increasingly lengthy, creating uncertainty for both refugees and their sponsors,” IRCC said in a statement.

Challenges faced by the PSR program

The PSR Program, which has been a cornerstone of Canada’s humanitarian immigration efforts, now faces pressures due to the high number of applications.

INC reports that the application inventory has grown faster than it can be processed, and the demand for spaces in the program exceeds the current limits set by Canada’s Immigration Levels Plan.

As a result, IRCC has decided to suspend new applications from Groups of Five and community sponsors until December 2025. This will allow the system to catch up with the existing workload and improve the predictability of processing times.

What does the pause mean for sponsors and refugees?

Reports inform that the pause directly impacts Groups of Five and community sponsors, who will not be able to submit new refugee sponsorship applications during the suspension period.

However, this decision does not affect applications already in the system.

Refugees whose applications have been submitted before November 29th, 2024, will continue to be processed. In addition,

Canada plans to resettle 23,000 privately sponsored refugees in 2025, reaffirming its commitment to meeting targets under the Immigration Levels Plan.

Why the pause is necessary

The government’s decision to pause new applications aims to balance the demand for the PSR Program with the capacity to process applications.

The current backlog has created delays, which can be stressful for both refugees and their sponsors. The pause is part of an effort to stabilize the program, ensuring that Canada can meet its resettlement goals without further increasing the backlog.

IRCC has indicated that it will use this time to consult with stakeholders about possible improvements, including digital solutions and more efficient processing systems.

The future of refugee sponsorship in Canada

While the pause is temporary, it raises questions about the long-term future of Canada’s PSR Program.

Advocacy groups and sponsors have long pushed for reforms to make the system more efficient. IRCC has expressed its intention to use the suspension to explore these reforms and make the program more responsive to the needs of refugees.

“This measure is about ensuring fairness and efficiency in the system,” IRCC said, adding that it is a necessary step to build a stronger program that can serve both refugees and sponsors effectively in the future.

Despite the suspension, INC reports that Canada remains committed to humanitarian efforts and will continue to lead in resettling refugees.

While some groups may find the pause disappointing, it provides an opportunity for the government and stakeholders to work together to improve the PSR Program.

What to know

New applications for the PSR Program from Groups of Five and community sponsors will not be accepted from November 29th, 2024, to December 31, 2025.

Existing applications will continue to be processed, and 23,000 privately sponsored refugees are expected to arrive in 2025.

The pause will allow IRCC to address the backlog and improve processing times.

Future discussions will focus on potential reforms to the PSR Program, including digital solutions and more efficient processing systems.