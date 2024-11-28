Remitano, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to unveil its biggest campaign of 2024: a chance to win 1 BTC which around 167M NGN exclusively for Nigerian traders!

This remarkable occasion comes at the moment when BTC reached a brand new historical milestone nearly $100k, aimed at rewarding user engagement and allowing participants to earn one Bitcoin.

Participate and Earn!

Complete all 6 steps to not only earn a share of the 1 BTC prize pool but also receive a $3 cash bonus for finishing the final challenge. The event runs from November 19, 2024, to December 31, 2024, so don’t miss out on your chance to participate!

How to Participate:

Step 1: Log in to Remitano.

Step 2: Access the promotion page.

Step 3: Complete each of the 6 challenges, and go through them one by one.

Step 4: Claim your rewards:

Once you complete the 6th challenge, you’ll receive a 3 USDT reward instantly.

After completing all 6 challenges, you’ll receive a notification confirming your share of the 1 BTC reward pool, which will be granted at the end of the event.

Exciting Rewards Await:

Share in the 1 BTC Reward Pool: Complete all 6 Step-Up Challenges by December 31, 2024, to secure your share of an incredible 1 BTC reward pool!

Earn 3 USDT for Challenge 6: Reach a $1500 coin-to-fiat trading volume, such as converting Bitcoin to Naira and complete Challenge 6 to instantly earn 3 USDT! You can claim this reward even if you haven’t finished the other challenges yet.

Top 1000 in November and December: Be one of the top 1000 fastest to complete all 6 challenges in November and December, and get an additional 1 USDT as a special bonus in our extended promotion.

Welcome Bonus: Welcome aboard! Start your trading journey with a FREE first trade as our gift to help you kickstart your way toward these exciting rewards.

To seize this golden opportunity, Nigerian traders should visit the Remitano platform and dive into the 6 Step-Up Challenges today!

JOIN HERE!

For more information: Link

About Remitano:

Remitano is a trusted and secure P2P cryptocurrency exchange that empowers individuals to buy, sell, and trade Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies directly with one another. With a user-friendly interface, robust security measures, and a global community, Remitano has become a popular choice for millions of users worldwide.