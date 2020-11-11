Business News
Remitano makes Money Transfer from Malaysia to Nigeria and vice-versa easier with the new “Cash-out” feature
You can now send money to and fro Malaysia multiple times faster than traditional Nigerian banks and other payment platforms.
Due to the ever-increasing volume of money transfer from Malaysia to Nigeria, Remitano, a global escrow-marketplace, has just launched a smart, free, and safe approach for cross-border money transfers. This system will allow Nigerians to send and receive money from Malaysia and other countries without incurring the high fees charged by most traditional Nigerian banks.
Fast Remittance and Cheaper Average Costs for Money Transfers between Malaysia and Nigeria
As a result of the launch of Remitano’s international cash-out features, Nigerians can now send and receive money from their families and friends in Malaysia multiple times faster than traditional Nigerian banks and other payment platforms.
As you can see in the above table, Remitano fees are minimal and always transparent, unlike other Remittance providers with additional charges upon usage. Remitano is a leading peer-to-peer crypto exchange that continuously seeks to use blockchain technology to improve international money transfers therefore creating seamless fiat transfers across borders.
How to use the “Cash-out Internationally” feature
The newly launched feature simply helps you convert Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) to the Nigerian Naira (NGN) and vice-versa, without going to the bank. Remitano provides a secure and fast means to set up and make payments in local currencies. The equivalent amount is sent securely from your fiat wallet to the recipient’s wallet.
Find out how to transfer money from Malaysian to Nigeria fast with low fees.
Why Choose Remitano Exchange over Other Remittance platforms?
Besides the growing inflation on the Nigerian Naira (NGN), the lack of proper banking access and remittance platforms in Nigeria seem to be one reason why Nigerians are turning to cryptocurrency. The absence of proper banking facilities makes it harder for Nigerians to open bank accounts and make swift international payments.
By proactively implementing this payment feature, Remitano is able to provide users with these benefits –
1. Lower transactions fees and time
The “cash-out Internationally” feature helps to overcome the disadvantages of the usual way to carry out international money transfers, such as expensive transaction fees, complicated transfer procedures, and long transaction time.
2. Instant deposits and withdrawals
Deposit or withdraw Naira with ease, and take advantage of instant internal transactions across all cryptocurrencies using instant trading tools. This feature is particularly important right now, given that low income earners in Nigeria are having a hard time getting paid through their local bank accounts and unable to meet their remittance needs. Unlike other platforms, a deposit or withdrawal reversal on Remitano can only happen when a scheduled bank transfer is canceled for insufficient funds or any other reason arising from the user’s bank.
3. Very friendly User Interface
Experience an easy-to-use website and app interface that provides a quality experience. From fiat wallets to deposit and withdrawal buttons, you can find what you need within the blink of an eye.
About Remitano
Remitano is a product of Babylons Solutions Limited based in Seychelles. Remitano’s purpose is to offer a robust, quality trading experience to all users as a fast-moving marketplace. With necessary safety standards in place, buyers and sellers can come together, store, trade, and withdraw assets, thus avoiding issues common to other crypto exchanges.
Launched in 2014, Remitano is a global cryptocurrency exchange serving international markets, such as Malaysia, China, Nigeria, Vietnam, Australia, Cambodia, and Indonesia.
Got Questions?
Reach out to Remitano via:
- Electronic mail: [email protected], [email protected]
- Socials: Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, and LinkedIn.
Energy
FG commissions 100KW solar hybrid mini-grid power plant in Ebonyi
Rural Electrification Agency (REA), has commissioned a 100KW solar hybrid mini-grid power plant in Ebonyi State.
In a bid to provide remote communities with clean and affordable energy, the Federal Government through its Implementing Agency, Rural Electrification Agency (REA), has commissioned a 100KW solar hybrid mini-grid power plant in Ebonyi State, today, November 12, 2020.
This was announced in a statement released into the mainstream media by REA via its official Twitter.
The Agency disclosed that the completed project is in line with the Government’s mandate, as the present administration seeks to provide remote communities with clean and affordable energy, through strategic investment in the deployment of Mini-grid systems that will provide power for 5 million homes in 2021.
This completed project in Eka Awoke community is one of twelve solar mini-grids under the Rural Electrification Fund – Call 1 programme. The project will provide clean, safe, affordable, and reliable electricity for the community members.
The Nigerian Rural Electrification Agency (REA) is the implementing agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) under the Federal Ministry of Power tasked with the electrification of unserved and underserved communities.
The 100KWp solar hybrid mini-grid power plant has 330 Panels and a 12KM distribution network.
It is expected to connect 300 residential buildings, 150 commercial buildings, and serve a community of 500 residents.
What they are saying
The Minister of State for Power, Mr. Goddy Jedy-Agba, commenting on the project said:
“I must commend the commitment of Rural Electrification Agency under the leadership of a young and vibrant MD, in the commencement and completion of several off-grid projects like this one across the six geopolitical zones.”
The Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr. Eric Kelechi Igwe, commenting on the project said:
“Ebonyi state will continue to remain grateful to the @NigeriaGov as well as the REA. Your programme is in tandem with the state govt’s policy in electrifying Ebonyi state. We are proud of you for this technological innovation.”
Hospitality & Travel
Nigeria to sign more bilateral air services agreement in 2021 – Hadi Sirika
Nigeria to sign more Bilateral and Multilateral Air Services Agreement in the year 2021.
The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, has disclosed that the Federal Government of Nigeria will sign more Bilateral and Multilateral Air Services Agreement in the year 2021, for the benefit of air travellers and the nation at large.
According to the statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs, Sani Datti, and shared via the official Twitter handle of the Federal Ministry of Aviation, Nigeria.
Nigeria to Sign More Bilateral Air Services Agreement in 2021… Aviation Minister
Read more 👇#AviationNG@FAAN_Official @NigerianCAA @NAMANIGERIA @aibnigeria @NcatZaria @nimetnigeria pic.twitter.com/cX6ZDHVTxz
— Federal Ministry of Aviation, Nigeria (@fmaviationng) November 12, 2020
Sirika said the Federal Government in the year (2020) had signed the instrument of ratification of BASA with the USA, India, Morocco, and Rwanda.
The Minister expressed appreciation for the cooperation which the ministry continued to enjoy from members of the National Assembly in the provision of funds for its projects and programmes.
The Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji said the committee expected maximum cooperation from the Minister and Chief Executives of the agencies under the ministry’s supervision in providing all the relevant documents that would help facilitate the scrutiny of the budget process.
According to him, the committee aims to assist the ministry in carrying out its laudable programmes. This, he said, could only be achieved through mutual cooperation.
What you should know
During the budget defence session before the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Sen. Sirika said that the ministry of aviation had proposed N78 Billion for capital expenditure and the emphasis would be on the implementation of the Aviation Roadmap as approved by the Mr. President.
He further disclosed that the aviation road map, which would be implemented through Public Private Partnership (PPP), includes:
- Establishment of national carrier.
- Establishment of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility.
- Development of Agro Cargo Infrastructure.
- Establishment of Aviation Leasing Company, Search and Rescue.
- Establishment of Aerospace University with support of the International Civil aviation Organisation (ICAO).
Hospitality & Travel
COVID-19: FG orders air passengers to pay for repeat PCR tests
The mandatory repeat PCR test will be conducted 7 days after arrival, and subsequently after the test 1.
The Federal Government has asked potential passengers that will be coming into the country to pay extra for Polymerise Chain Reaction (PCR) tests from a certified private lab listed on the travel portal.
This disclosure was made via the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture Twitter handle.
According to the information available on the ministry’s twitter handle, the mandatory repeat PCR test will be conducted 7 days after arrival, and subsequently after the test 1.
What they are saying:
It tweeted, “MANDATORY PAYMENT FOR REPEAT PCR TEST: Flying to Nigeria? You must pay for your repeat PCR test.
“5,000+ passengers will come into Nigeria when all airports re-open. PCR testing prevents positive cases from coming into Nigeria.”
“Test 1: Mandatory PCR test within 5 days before departure.”
“Test 2: Mandatory repeat PCR test, 7 days after arrival.
“Pay for your repeat test from a certified private lab on the travel portal.”
What you should know: Presently, Antibody testing and PCR testing are the dominant ways that global healthcare systems are testing citizens for COVID-19.
Both prevent positive cases from coming into Nigeria. Further checks at the Nigeria International Travel Portal revealed that;
Passengers are also requested to upload their COVID-19 PCR NEGATIVE results on to the national payment portal and bring along an electronic or hard copy of the result.
Payment for a repeat (second) PCR test to be done upon arrival in Nigeria. This portal will provide passengers with the options of where and when to carry out the PCR test.
Passengers will be given an appointment date and time to present themselves at the Laboratory for a repeat COVID-19 PCR test on the 7th day after arrival.
A list of accredited private laboratory providers across the country will be available on the portals.
Passengers whose destination is Lagos will pay to the Lagos State Laboratory consortium portal.