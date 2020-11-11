Remitano makes Money Transfer from Malaysia to Nigeria and vice-versa easier with the new “Cash-out” feature

Due to the ever-increasing volume of money transfer from Malaysia to Nigeria, Remitano, a global escrow-marketplace, has just launched a smart, free, and safe approach for cross-border money transfers. This system will allow Nigerians to send and receive money from Malaysia and other countries without incurring the high fees charged by most traditional Nigerian banks.

Fast Remittance and Cheaper Average Costs for Money Transfers between Malaysia and Nigeria

As a result of the launch of Remitano’s international cash-out features, Nigerians can now send and receive money from their families and friends in Malaysia multiple times faster than traditional Nigerian banks and other payment platforms.

As you can see in the above table, Remitano fees are minimal and always transparent, unlike other Remittance providers with additional charges upon usage. Remitano is a leading peer-to-peer crypto exchange that continuously seeks to use blockchain technology to improve international money transfers therefore creating seamless fiat transfers across borders.

How to use the “Cash-out Internationally” feature

The newly launched feature simply helps you convert Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) to the Nigerian Naira (NGN) and vice-versa, without going to the bank. Remitano provides a secure and fast means to set up and make payments in local currencies. The equivalent amount is sent securely from your fiat wallet to the recipient’s wallet.

Find out how to transfer money from Malaysian to Nigeria fast with low fees.

Why Choose Remitano Exchange over Other Remittance platforms?

Besides the growing inflation on the Nigerian Naira (NGN), the lack of proper banking access and remittance platforms in Nigeria seem to be one reason why Nigerians are turning to cryptocurrency. The absence of proper banking facilities makes it harder for Nigerians to open bank accounts and make swift international payments.

By proactively implementing this payment feature, Remitano is able to provide users with these benefits –

1. Lower transactions fees and time

The “cash-out Internationally” feature helps to overcome the disadvantages of the usual way to carry out international money transfers, such as expensive transaction fees, complicated transfer procedures, and long transaction time.

2. Instant deposits and withdrawals

Deposit or withdraw Naira with ease, and take advantage of instant internal transactions across all cryptocurrencies using instant trading tools. This feature is particularly important right now, given that low income earners in Nigeria are having a hard time getting paid through their local bank accounts and unable to meet their remittance needs. Unlike other platforms, a deposit or withdrawal reversal on Remitano can only happen when a scheduled bank transfer is canceled for insufficient funds or any other reason arising from the user’s bank.

3. Very friendly User Interface

Experience an easy-to-use website and app interface that provides a quality experience. From fiat wallets to deposit and withdrawal buttons, you can find what you need within the blink of an eye.

About Remitano

Remitano is a product of Babylons Solutions Limited based in Seychelles. Remitano’s purpose is to offer a robust, quality trading experience to all users as a fast-moving marketplace. With necessary safety standards in place, buyers and sellers can come together, store, trade, and withdraw assets, thus avoiding issues common to other crypto exchanges.

Launched in 2014, Remitano is a global cryptocurrency exchange serving international markets, such as Malaysia, China, Nigeria, Vietnam, Australia, Cambodia, and Indonesia.

Got Questions?

