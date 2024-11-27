As the Port Harcourt Refinery achieves a significant milestone in its rehabilitation journey, Montego is proud to announce its pivotal role as a main subcontractor, driving local content and contributing to this historic venture.

Montego, a leading Nigerian energy servicing company, played a critical role in the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation, and Commissioning (EPCIC) of the refinery.

This transformative effort, which has collectively achieved over 16 million manhours, includes Montego’s outstanding contribution of nearly 6 million manhours—all accomplished without a single Loss Time Injury (LTI). This remarkable safety record underscores Montego’s commitment to operational excellence and world-class standards.

Speaking on the achievement, Montego’s management commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) for its leadership and the Federal Government for its unwavering commitment to energy security. Montego also expressed gratitude to Tecnimont, the main contractor, for trusting in its expertise and enabling seamless collaboration in achieving this milestone. “As an indigenous company, we take immense pride in being part of this transformative project. Our contribution to achieving this milestone reflects Montego’s dedication to empowering production in Nigeria and enhancing the nation’s energy infrastructure,” a Montego representative remarked.

The restoration of the refinery to full functionality is a monumental step toward Nigeria’s energy independence, with the facility now delivering vital petroleum products such as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), and Household Kerosene (HHK) to the market.

This achievement reflects Montego’s alignment with the government’s vision for sustainable development and highlights the critical role indigenous companies play in nation-building.

Montego remains committed to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, reinforcing its position as a key contributor to the growth of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.