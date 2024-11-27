The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially launched the Abating Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Obsolete Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (AGORA) Equipment project, aiming to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change.

The project was unveiled during a workshop in Abuja, organized by the Federal Ministry of Environment through the National Ozone Office, in collaboration with the Energy Commission of Nigeria, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), United for Efficiency (U4E), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Mr. Idris Abdullahi, National Coordinator of the National Ozone Office, highlighted the project’s goals to foster a transition to energy-efficient and low-global warming potential (GWP) technologies in the refrigeration and air-conditioning (RAC) sector.

“The AGORA project that we are launching today presents another opportunity for us to further advance our efforts towards the promotion of energy-efficient and low-GWP technologies in the RAC sector by establishing and strengthening policies, regulations, and partnerships.

This initiative will shape the future of air conditioning and refrigeration standards in Nigeria, driving advancements in energy efficiency, reducing GHG emissions, and fostering sustainable economic growth,” he stated.

Nigeria’s role in climate action

“Over the past three decades, Nigeria has been implementing the Protocol’s Ozone Depleting Substances Phase-out Programme in sectors such as refrigeration, air conditioning, and foam production. The AGORA project is an extension of this commitment,” he noted

Abdullahi also noted that the project would advance energy-efficient and low-GWP technologies in the RAC sector by strengthening policies and partnerships. It seeks to transform Africa’s RAC market by replacing outdated equipment, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and driving market innovation.

Stakeholders’ contributions

Dr. Shehu Mustapha, Scientific Officer at the Energy Commission of Nigeria, underscored the project’s goal of enhancing energy efficiency and sustainable cooling solutions. According to him:

“The AGORA project will drive advancements in energy efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and foster sustainable economic growth. This initiative directly contributes to Nigeria’s climate goals and ensures broader energy access.”

Mr. Joel Darkwah, Regional Policy and Technical Specialist for UNDP Africa praised Nigeria’s proactive stance on environmental issues and promoting sustainable cooling solutions.

“Nigeria has been a leading actor in implementing the Montreal Protocol globally and in Africa. Through the AGORA project, the country continues to demonstrate leadership in promoting sustainable cooling solutions while fostering regional cooperation with Ghana.”

Darkwah emphasized the need for proper disposal of obsolete equipment and urged the media to raise awareness about sustainable cooling practices.