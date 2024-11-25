A recent report by UN Women and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has revealed that 140 women and girls are killed daily by intimate partners or close relatives.

This equates to one woman or girl being killed every 10 minutes globally.

This is according to the Femicides in 2023: Global Estimates of Intimate Partner/Family Member Femicides report released on November 25, 2024, to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

The report disclosed that out of 85,000 intentional killings of women and girls globally in 2023, 60% equivalent to 51,100 deaths occurred at the hands of an intimate partner or a family member.

“Globally, 85,000 women and girls were killed intentionally in 2023. 60 per cent of these homicides –51,100- were committed by an intimate partner or a family member.

The data shows that 140 women and girls die every day at the hands of their partner or a close relative, which means one woman or girl is killed every 10 minutes,” the report stated.

Regional breakdown

The report also provides a detailed regional analysis of femicide, revealing that Africa recorded the highest rates of intimate partner and family-related femicide in 2023. This was followed by the Americas and Oceania.

In Europe and the Americas, most women killed in domestic settings were murdered by their intimate partners. Specifically, in Europe, 64% of femicides were committed by intimate partners, while in the Americas, this figure stood at 58%.

However, the report noted a key difference in other regions, where family members, rather than intimate partners, were the primary perpetrators of femicides.

This highlights regional differences in the nature of violence and suggests that cultural and societal factors play a significant role in shaping how violence against women manifests.

Call for global action

Speaking on the report, UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous urged global leaders to take decisive steps to end violence against women.

“Violence against women and girls is not inevitable it is preventable. We need robust legislation, improved data collection, greater government accountability, a zero-tolerance culture, and increased funding for women’s rights organizations and institutional bodies.

“As we approach the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action in 2025, it is time for world leaders to UNiTE and act with urgency, recommit, and channel the resources needed to end this crisis once and for all,” she said.

UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly emphasized the need for stronger criminal justice systems to hold perpetrators accountable and provide support for survivors, including safe reporting mechanisms

“The new femicide report highlights the urgent need for strong criminal justice systems that hold perpetrators accountable while ensuring adequate support for survivors, including access to safe and transparent reporting mechanisms. At the same time, we must confront and dismantle the gender biases, power imbalances, and harmful norms that perpetuate violence against women,” she said.