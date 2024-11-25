As Africa embraces e-learning solutions within the education sector and for skills development of employable youths, the need to stay up to date with important trends in the technology space is vital to the growth of the sector and the continent at large, PrimeTech Digital Africa Ltd, an innovative software and EdTech company is driving the growth of the training industry in Africa by leveraging cutting-edge solutions to revolutionize corporate training and e-learning services.

PrimeTech Digital Africa Ltd (www.primetech.ng) uses key technology features and innovations, particularly in the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into corporate training and e-learning such as artificial intelligence (AI) personal tutors (personal courses tutor), artificial intelligence (AI) buddies (Career, Equipment fault troubleshooting etc.) and customizable e-Learning solutions (Digitization of SOPs) to ensure efficient delivery and seamless learning that enhance desirable results in the participants.

To companies of different sizes (SMEs, large corporation and multinationals), education institutions, training and consultancy firms, young professionals and job seekers, Primetech Digital Africa renders services such as corporate training, custom AI tools, e-learning solutions and EdTech Innovation and have successfully trained hundreds of multinational companies employees in Nigeria in their first year.

The innovative company focuses on solving key problems in the industry such as inconsistent and ineffective employee training , scalability and accessibility of training, high cost of in-person face-to-face training programs, lack of incentives to attend training programs and more within the corporate training and education sectors, with a particular emphasis on leveraging technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to address the challenges faced by organizations and employees through its training arm , MoVarsity, which is also a learning management system (LMS).

PrimeTech Digital Africa’s dedicated team has worked extensively with Guinness Nigeria Plc and trained employees who work in companies like Zenith Bank, Cadbury, Nigerian Breweries, Nestle, Friesland Campina, Skoutia among others.

According to PrimeTech Digital Africa Ltd Chief Corporate Relations Officer, Esther Yinusa, the fast growing software and EdTech company is wholly-owned by women, with women constituting seventy percent (70%) of the workforce who are all working towards their vision to transform Africa’s education sector and corporate training.

All enquiries mails should be sent to esther.yinusa@primetech.ng and consultant@primetech.ng.