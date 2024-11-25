Central South University (CSU) is offering a fully funded opportunity for professionals interested in global governance through the Youth of Excellence Scheme of China Program (YES China).

This scholarship, funded by the Chinese Government, is intended for individuals seeking to enhance their leadership skills and contribute to international development.

It allows successful candidates to pursue master’s degrees at CSU.

Scholarship Overview: Central South University as a key partner

According to CSU, the Youth of Excellence Scheme of China Program (YES China) is an initiative by the China Scholarship Council (CSC) that offers professionals a platform to develop skills in fields important to global governance. The scholarship targets candidates with leadership potential and experience in areas such as infrastructure, transportation, and resource management.

Successful applicants will study in English-taught programs at Central South University (CSU), based in Changsha, China. The program is structured to offer students a unique combination of academic learning and practical, field-based research.

Master’s programs available at CSU

Three master’s programs are available under the YES China scholarship:

English-Taught Master’s in Mineral and Metallurgical Talent Development: Focused on developing expertise in the mineral and metallurgical sectors.

Master’s in Civil Engineering Infrastructure Construction and Maintenance: Dedicated to advancing knowledge in infrastructure management and construction techniques.

English-Taught Master’s in Traffic and Transportation Talent Development: Designed to address challenges in the transportation and logistics sectors.

These programs, as stated, are tailored to provide advanced skills that can address global challenges in critical industries.

Eligibility and requirements for applicants

To be eligible for the YES China scholarship, applicants must meet several criteria:

Age and Citizenship: Applicants must be non-Chinese citizens under 45 years of age.

Educational Background: A bachelor’s degree or higher is required, along with a minimum of three years of professional experience.

Professional Experience: Applicants must be in one of the following categories:

Public officials at the division level or higher

Senior managers in institutions or enterprises

Administrative staff in universities or research institutions

Professionals with experience in international organizations

Pre-Admission Letter: Applicants must secure a pre-admission letter from Central South University, which is necessary for the application process.

Application process and deadlines

The application process for the YES China scholarship is conducted in two stages:

Step 1: Applicants must email required documents to Central South University at csc@csu.edu.cn before February 15th, 2025. A pre-admission letter will be issued if the applicant meets CSU’s admission requirements.

Step 2: After receiving the pre-admission letter, applicants must complete their online application through the Chinese Government Scholarship System. The final deadline for submitting applications is March 15th, 2025.

Applicants must submit various documents, including proof of education, language proficiency (such as TOEFL or IELTS scores), a study plan, and a CV. Additionally, a physical examination record, non-criminal record, and letters of recommendation are required as part of the application.

Important dates and application timeline

The application process for the YES China scholarship follows a clear timeline:

1. November 2024 – February 2025: Applicants prepare materials and request a pre-admission letter from CSU.

2. Before March 15, 2025: Complete the online application through the Chinese Government Scholarship System.

3. April – May 2025: Application materials will be reviewed by experts.

4. June 2025: Results will be announced, and successful applicants will receive their admission materials.

5. July – August 2025: Applicants apply for their visa and prepare for study in China.

6. September 2025: Arrive at CSU to begin studies and registration.

