The American Business Council Nigeria (ABC Nigeria), in partnership with Comercio and other leading private-sector collaborators, is excited to host the highly anticipated 2024 Cyber Hackathon (virtual).

This year’s event is set to provide a vibrant platform for Africa’s brightest cybersecurity minds and tech founders to collaborate, innovate, and compete.

Why Attend?

The Cyber Hackathon is more than just a competition—it’s a rallying call to shape Africa’s digital future. Participants will delve into critical areas such as:

Innovations at the intersection of cybersecurity and AI

Upskilling and mentorship for aspiring cybersecurity professionals

Strategies to tackle cyber threats specific to the African context

A deep dive into Africa’s evolving cybersecurity regulatory framework

Building a Resilient Cybersecurity Ecosystem

To position Africa as a global leader in cybersecurity, this initiative seeks to drive significant investments in talent, capacity development, and policy reforms. Participants will contribute to building a robust cybersecurity ecosystem that addresses emerging threats while fostering innovation.

Exciting Prizes Await

Participants stand to win incredible rewards, including:

A 5-week Pre-Accelerator Program hosted live in Silicon Valley

Specialized cybersecurity training and certifications

Laptops and cutting-edge tech gadgets

Exclusive gift bags

Event Details

📅 Date: 26th November 2024

🕒 Registration Closes: 11:59 pm WAT on 24th November 2024

🌐 Website: https://abcccyberhackathon.org

Event Highlights

Capture the Flag Competition: A thrilling challenge to test and showcase your cybersecurity skills.

Founder’s Hackathon: An opportunity for innovators to pitch creative solutions addressing Africa’s cybersecurity challenges.

Our Partners

This event is made possible through the collaborative efforts of ABC Nigeria, Comercio, Teknowledge, NaijaSecForce, and Draper University. We are committed to nurturing Africa’s cybersecurity talent and driving innovation.

Don’t Miss Out!

Be part of this transformative event. Register now at https://abcccyberhackathon.org For further inquiries, contact us at info@abccyberhackathon.org

Join us as we empower the next generation of cybersecurity leaders and innovators in Africa!