The United Kingdom is leveraging its expertise to partner with Nigeria in tackling cybersecurity threats and addressing emerging digital challenges affecting both nations.

Country Director for the UK’s Department for Business and Trade (DBT) in Nigeria, Mark Smithson, highlighted this commitment following a stakeholders’ roundtable organized by the British High Commission.

Smithson emphasized that public-private partnerships are vital in combating cyber threats, alongside continuous education and training for cybersecurity professionals.

“The roundtable underscored the importance of collaboration and information sharing in creating a synergized approach to addressing Nigeria’s cybersecurity challenges,” Smithson said.

Outcomes of the Roundtable

Key outcomes of the discussion included the need to develop effective strategies against cybercrime, promote cybersecurity awareness, and establish a platform for continuous collaboration among stakeholders from various sectors.

The roundtable also aimed to identify critical gaps in cybersecurity infrastructure across regulatory, supply, and demand sides.

According to Smithson, this will inform future strategies and policies while enhancing access to cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.

Speaking at the meeting the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, emphasized the shared responsibility of cybersecurity.

“Together, we must take proactive steps to safeguard our digital sovereignty, protect critical information assets, and build a resilient, secure future for all,” he said.

More insights from stakeholders

CEO of the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS), Haruna Jalo-Waziri, highlighted the sophistication and pervasiveness of cyber threats:

“Businesses in Nigeria face an alarming volume of attacks, particularly in the financial services sector. Addressing these threats requires a security culture rooted in continuous education and awareness.”

He stressed that no organization can combat cyber threats in isolation, calling for cross-industry partnerships and collective efforts to secure Nigeria’s digital infrastructure.

CEO of Nigerian Exchange Limited, Jude Chiemeka, noted the economic risks posed by cybersecurity threats, which could derail Nigeria’s aspirations of becoming Africa’s digital powerhouse.

According to him, in 2021, Nigerian banks lost N14.65 billion to electronic fraud, a staggering 187% increase from 2020. Chiemeka called for urgent measures to mitigate these risks.

What you should know

The Nigeria Cybersecurity Stakeholder Roundtable marks a crucial step towards a more secure digital future for the nation.

It was supported by the UK’s Department for Business and Trade (DBT), and implemented by the Technology for Social Change and Development Initiative (Tech4Dev), in partnership with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX), National Data Protection Commission (NDPC), and the Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS).