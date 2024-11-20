The Nigerian Navy, under the auspices of Operation DELTA SANITY, has successfully uncovered and destroyed 23 illegal refinery sites and recovered a large quantity of stolen crude oil in October.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director of Naval Information, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Adams-Aliu said the team also uncovered and destroyed 30 ovens, 26 reservoirs, 77 sacks, 19 dugout pits, 21 wooden boats, four jerry cans, and two pumping machines.

According to him, large quantities of crude oil and AGO were successfully recovered during various operations carried out within the month.

What the Navy is Saying

He said the results had contributed to the increase in Nigeria’s crude oil production.

According to him, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) recently announced that Nigeria’s crude oil production rose to 1.8mbd in the month of October.

“On Oct. 8, three illegal refinery sites, 15 ovens, 12 reservoirs, five dugout pits and two wooden boats laden with about 12,000 litres of stolen crude oil was discovered and destroyed around Bakana River, Bukuma axis and Ogaji-Ama of Rivers.

“On Oct. 9, one suspect with one locally made pistol was arrested with three cases of ammunition. Also, three illegal refinery sites, as well as five reservoirs, two ovens, one dugout pit, and two wooden boats cumulatively laden with about 900 liters of product suspected to be stolen crude oil, were discovered around the Otuwo and Ogboinbiri general area of Bayelsa.

“On Oct. 11, five illegal refinery sites with four ovens, three reservoirs and a few sacks laden with about 4,000 liters of stolen crude oil were discovered around Ugbokodo and Christian village in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta.

“Also, a market boat laden with about 2,200 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in jerry cans and sacks was discovered at Idi-Ogba, Ondo State,” he said.

What you should know