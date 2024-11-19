Coronation Life Assurance Limited recently hosted an insightful webinar titled “Smart Investing: Leveraging Insurance Solutions for Wealth Accumulation.”

This session brought together industry experts and financial professionals to explore how insurance solutions can serve as powerful tools for wealth creation, financial security, and long-term financial planning.

The panel, featuring Prof. Folake Olowokudejo (Expert in Actuarial Science, Insurance & Risk Management, University of Lagos), Segun Aremu (Deputy Managing Director, Lancelot Fund & Portfolio Management Ltd), Adanne Anene (Product Lead, Africa Branch International), Ajiniran Oluwatosin (Head Claims Life, Coronation Life Assurance Ltd), emphasized the importance of integrating insurance solutions into broader investment strategies to enhance wealth accumulation.

They delved into how insurance products not only serve to mitigate risks but also play a crucial role in stabilizing and growing financial portfolios over time.

A Strategic Approach to Wealth Accumulation

The webinar highlighted that wealth accumulation goes beyond the confines of traditional savings, particularly in today’s economic climate where inflation, fluctuating exchange rates, and market volatility pose significant challenges.

Prof. Folake Olowokudejo led the discussion, highlighting the need for proactive approaches to investing. She pointed out that insurance products, often underappreciated in wealth-building strategies, offer a unique combination of protection, growth, and flexibility that other investment options may not provide.

One of the most striking examples shared was the story of two individuals, Mr. A and Mr. B, who invested in various assets, including real estate, cars, and money market accounts. While Mr. A faced significant financial losses from an unexpected land dispute and a car accident, Mr. B, who had insured his investments, was able to recover from these setbacks.

This example illustrated the crucial role of insurance in managing risks and protecting financial gains, reinforcing the webinar’s key takeaway. While maximizing returns is essential, managing risks through insurance creates a more resilient strategy for long-term wealth accumulation.

Key Insurance Products for Wealth Accumulation

Insurance products, often overlooked in wealth-building strategies, were highlighted as vital tools for financial planning. There are various life insurance options such as:

Whole Life Insurance: Combining protection with cash value growth, these policies allow policyholders to accumulate savings over time while enjoying tax benefits and liquidity.

Endowment Plans: Ideal for long-term goals, these plans guarantee payouts at maturity, offering low-risk savings option.

Unit-Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs): Blending investment with life insurance, ULIPs allow for exposure to equity, bonds, and mixed funds, providing higher returns alongside life coverage.

Annuity Plans: Designed for retirees, these plans offer consistent income streams, protecting against longevity risks while ensuring financial stability in retirement.

Education Insurance Plans: These are targeted savings products aimed at funding children’s education while offering life protection.

The Benefits of Combining Insurance with Investments

The webinar emphasized the strategic advantages of pairing insurance solutions with investment, which include:

Risk Protection: Safeguarding against unforeseen circumstances such as death or disability.

Tax Efficiency: Many insurance products offer tax-deferred growth and tax-free benefits, maximizing returns.

Wealth Transfer: Ensuring seamless inheritance with minimal tax liabilities.

The Challenge of Low Insurance Penetration

During the webinar, the issue of low insurance penetration in Nigeria was also discussed. Despite regulatory mandates requiring insurance coverage for employers and employees, a poll conducted revealed that 53% of attendees do not currently use insurance as a tool for wealth building but are considering it, while 20% neither use insurance nor have any plans to explore it.

To tackle this issue and drive broader adoption of insurance products, experts emphasized the need for customer-centric approaches and recommended several strategies:

Increased Awareness and Education: Educating the public on the benefits of insurance, such as tax advantages and long-term financial security.

Digital Transformation: Leveraging mobile technology and digital platforms to facilitate easy access to insurance products and services.

Micro-Insurance and Flexible Offerings: Offering affordable, flexible insurance products tailored to the needs of low-income individuals.

Partnerships with Fintech Companies: Collaborating with fintech firms to integrate insurance products into existing financial services and reach a wider audience.

A Call for Financial Literacy

The panel also called for greater financial literacy, stressing its role in empowering individuals to make informed decisions about integrating insurance products into their investment strategies.

Attendees were encouraged to consult financial advisors, such as experts at Coronation Asset Management, who understand local market conditions and regulatory frameworks to tailor strategies that align with their unique financial goals.

As Nigeria’s economic landscape continues to evolve, insurance solutions stand out as essential tools for wealth accumulation and financial security. Coronation Life Assurance’s commitment to innovation ensures that clients—both corporate and individual—have access to products designed to meet their needs.

– For more information or to explore tailored solutions for wealth accumulation, contact Coronation Life Assurance Ltd at:

Phone: 02-012774500, 02-012774566

Email: Info@coronationinsurance.com.ng

Website: coronation.ng