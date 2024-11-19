Health Carousel International (HCI), through its PassportUSA program, is offering internationally trained nurses a clear pathway to becoming Registered Nurses (RNs) in the United States.

Designed to help nurses navigate the complexities of the immigration process, the program provides personalized support for individuals seeking to advance their careers while addressing critical healthcare staffing shortages in the US.

According to HCI, PassportUSA connects skilled nurses with leading US healthcare organizations, helping them achieve their American dream while providing essential services to patients across the country. Since its launch, the program has successfully helped over 3,000 international healthcare professionals start careers in the US.

Key requirements for participation

To join the PassportUSA program, candidates must meet several requirements. First, applicants must be nurses with bedside experience and proficiency in English. Additional qualifications may be needed depending on the individual’s situation. The program is open to both nurses already authorized to work in the US and those who are internationally trained and seeking to enter the US workforce.

“We offer life-changing opportunities at leading US healthcare organizations, where you can provide expert care and address critical staffing shortages,” said the agency.

Step-by-Step pathway to success

The journey to a US nursing career through PassportUSA involves several key steps, each aimed at making the process as efficient and supportive as possible.

1. Initial Consultation – Prospective applicants begin by speaking with a recruiter to assess their eligibility and discuss the specifics of life and work in the US. This conversation helps determine if PassportUSA is the right fit for their career goals.

2. Visa Preparation and Filing – Once accepted into the program, applicants are guided by an International Program Associate (IPA) who assists with the necessary visa documentation. The program also covers costs for test preparation, including the English proficiency exam and the NCLEX (National Council Licensure Examination).

3. Visa Petition and Approval – With the support of HCI’s experienced legal team, applicants file their visa petition with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Once the visa is approved, a priority date is assigned, securing the applicant’s place in line for visa processing.

4. Job Placement and Credentialing – After visa approval, participants work with HCI to explore job opportunities at US healthcare facilities. HCI submits resumes and coordinates interviews, ensuring each candidate finds a placement that aligns with their skills and lifestyle. Applicants are also assisted with the credentialing process to meet US licensing requirements.

Comprehensive support throughout the process

Throughout their journey, candidates receive ongoing support. HCI’s legal team helps applicants gather the remaining documents for the National Visa Center (NVC), ensuring a smooth path to approval.

Once the NVC deems an applicant “documentarily qualified,” the individual is eligible for an embassy appointment. Upon arrival in the US, HCI’s team provides housing assistance, travel logistics, and orientation to help workers settle into their new roles.

Additionally, the PassportUSA program offers specialized services like NCLEX preparation and reimbursement for licensing expenses, ensuring participants are fully equipped to succeed in their new roles.

HCI also provides career advancement opportunities through its Clinical Ladder program, which helps nurses continue to grow professionally.

Additional benefits for nurses and families

HCI’s PassportUSA program not only supports the professional development of nurses but also offers assistance for family members. Qualified participants can bring their immediate family members to the US without any waiting periods or delays. The program also provides premium processing options for faster visa approval, and financial support for travel and housing costs.

“At Health Carousel, we are committed to the success of our nurses and their families,” the spokesperson added. “Our goal is to provide them with all the tools they need to build a fulfilling career in the US while ensuring a smooth transition for their loved ones.”

With its comprehensive services, the PassportUSA program offers an ideal opportunity for internationally trained nurses to advance their careers and contribute to the US healthcare system, addressing critical workforce needs across the country.

