Measles cases globally have increased by 20% from 2022, with over 10 million people infected, revealing inadequate immunization coverage is driving the surge in cases.

Worldwide, there were an estimated 10.3 million measles cases in 2023, according to a newly released report from the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

About 107,500 people died from measles worldwide in 2023 and children under 5 were mostly affected, new data shows.

Measles is one of the world’s most contagious infectious diseases caused by a virus. With two doses of the measles vaccine, it is preventable; yet more than 22 million children missed their first dose of measles vaccine in 2023.

Vaccine coverage falls short of the required 95%

Globally, an estimated 83% of children received their first dose of measles vaccine in 2023, while only 74% received the recommended second dose.

At least coverage of 95% or greater of two doses of measles vaccine is needed in each country and community to prevent outbreaks, the study showed.

“Measles vaccine has saved more lives than any other vaccine in the past 50 years,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“To save even more lives and stop this deadly virus from harming the most vulnerable, we must invest in immunization for every person, no matter where they live.”

Also, CDC Director Mandy Cohen said the number of measles infections is rising around the globe, endangering lives and health.

“The measles vaccine is our best protection against the virus, and we must continue to invest in efforts to increase access.”

As a result of global gaps in vaccination coverage, 57 countries experienced large or disruptive measles outbreaks in 2023, representing a nearly 60% increase from 36 countries in the previous year, the study revealed.

All regions were affected except the Americas, and nearly half of all large or disruptive outbreaks occurred in the African region.

High death rates despite being a preventable disease

Measles is a highly contagious and serious airborne disease which have killed 107,500 people and, children at age 5 died more due to measles in 2023.

Although this is an 8% decrease from 2022. “Far too many children are still dying from this preventable disease,” they said.

The agencies explained that the slight reduction in deaths was mainly because of the surge in cases that occurred in countries and regions where children with measles are less likely to die, due to better nutritional status and access to health services.

The agencies cautioned that as measles cases surge and outbreaks increase, the world’s elimination goal, as laid out in Immunization Agenda 2030, is “under threat”

By the end of last year, 82 countries had achieved or maintained measles elimination.

Just this week, Brazil was reverified as having eliminated measles, making the WHO Americas Region once again free of endemic measles.

All regions, except for Africa, at least one country in all WHO regions has eliminated the disease.

The agencies have called for urgent and targeted efforts by countries and partners, particularly in the African and Eastern Mediterranean regions, and in fragile, conflict-affected, and vulnerable settings, to vaccinate all children fully with two doses of measles vaccine.

“This requires achieving and maintaining high-performing routine immunization programmes and delivering high-quality, high-coverage campaigns, ” they said.