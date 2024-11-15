Kucheza Gaming, in partnership with Ukie’s Digital Schoolhouse, proudly hosted “Ingenuity Day” on Friday, November 1, 2024, a groundbreaking training program aimed at equipping Nigerian teachers with the skills to use games as powerful tools for teaching computing concepts.

Held in Lagos, the event brought together 26 teachers from 11 public schools, introducing them to dynamic approaches for incorporating game-based learning into their classrooms.

The Teachers Ingenuity Day was designed to support educators in understanding how games can effectively enhance student engagement and provide hands-on experiences in computing.

Through this immersive training, teachers learned to harness games as educational pathways that foster creativity, digital literacy, and critical thinking—skills vital in today’s digital world.

Gbenga Folorunsho, Impact as a service lead at Kucheza Gaming, highlighted the program’s potential impact, stating, “Teachers Ingenuity Day is an important step in our mission to use games for educational transformation. By empowering teachers to integrate game-based learning, we are making learning computing more accessible and exciting for students, which is crucial for their future in a tech-driven society. Our collaboration with Ukie’s Digital Schoolhouse brings a global standard of educational innovation right into Nigerian classrooms.”

Throughout the event, teachers engaged in interactive workshops led by video games and educational experts. The program covered key aspects of games-based teaching, from creating inclusive lesson plans to developing students’ computational skills in an engaging, hands-on way.

Shahneila Saeed, director of Digital Schoolhouse and head of education at Ukie said: “Kucheza Gaming continues to rise to the challenge of delivering the computing curriculum, and it’s that passion, along with the innovation from companies like Nintendo, that we can help other schools support their pupils. By taking part today, teachers are actively ensuring that their pupils are building the best understanding of computing so that those with a real interest can go on to thrive in the digital sector.”

With plans to expand Ingenuity Day to additional schools across Nigeria, Kucheza Gaming remains committed to creating accessible, forward-thinking educational resources that unlock students’ potential and drive success in computing.