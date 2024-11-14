The body of Kevin Mirshahi, a popular crypto influencer was found in a Canadian park in Montreal several months after he was abducted.

Mirshahi’s decomposing body was found by a passerby on Oct 30 at the Île-de-la-Visitation park and an autopsy report released yesterday confirmed his identity.

Kevin was abducted on June 21 alongside three others in a condo building in Montreal.

The three friends of his managed to escape but Levin was not so fortunate.

Kevin Mirshahi’s ordeal adds to a growing trend of abduction of crypto founders and influencers by bad actors usually poised towards stealing their assets or recovering huge sums of money.

Last week, another incident involving a crypto founder was recorded. Dean Skurka, the CEO of Canadian-based Wonderfi was reportedly abducted and forced to pay a ransom fee of $1 million for his release.

Kevin Mirshahi’s Investigation ongoing

Investigation into the death of the Canadian-based crypto influencer is still ongoing by the authorities. Only One arrest has been made by the local authorities so far. A 32-year-old woman named Joanie Lepage in August was charged with the first-degree murder of Mirshahi.

It is still unclear whether the Woman was an investor in Kevin Mirshahi’s private crypto investment firm.

Kevin was well known in the crypto space in Montreal albeit with a bad reputation and was even regarded as a scammer by some folks.

A crypto user as far back in June called the deceased a scammer who scammed him off his $5,000.

“ The person that scammed me with my funded accounts and ran with my 5K USD a couple of weeks ago, aka Kevin Mirshahi, got kidnapped in Montreal 2 days ago! LMAOO Allah is great” Bibi tweeted

Kevin was also known to Québec’s investment regulator, which banned Mirshahi and two others from carrying out activities as a broker or investment adviser in 2021 or soon after.

He was also banned from posting crypto content on Social media. There has been no official word from his family following his demise.

What to Know

The transparent nature of crypto and the ability to see the wallet of any crypto user is putting top crypto holders, founders, and influencers at risk.

Many reported cases of top crypto holders going missing and being abducted for ransom can be linked to the ability of anyone to see the amount of crypto they hold in their wallets.

For example, In August, six Malaysian nationals were charged with kidnapping a Chinese national and demanding a ransom of $1 million worth of stablecoin Tether