The Anambra State Government has approved N489.7 million for the installation of airfield lighting at Chinua Achebe International Airport, Awka.

The contract was awarded to Mercy Aviation Communication Electronics and Industries Nig Ltd., with a completion timeline of two weeks.

The project is aimed at enabling night landings and enhancing the airport’s operational efficiency and safety.

The approval was one of the resolutions reached at the 34th Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) meeting, as disclosed in a statement by Dr. Law Mefor, the Commissioner for Information for Anambra State, published on the state’s official website.

“In a significant move, the 34th Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) has adopted a series of measures to enhance security and development across the state,” the statement read in part.

It added, “Airfield Lighting at Chinua Achebe International Airport: To facilitate night landings, a contract for the airfield lighting project has been awarded to Mercy Aviation Communication Electronics and Industries Nig Ltd. for N489,716,250, with a completion timeline of two weeks.”

This initiative is part of a broader set of projects approved by the council to promote development across the state. Other infrastructure projects include the reconstruction of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital entrance gate for N112.7 million and property clearing and fencing extension at the College of Nursing Sciences, Isuofia, for N150.7 million.

More insight

In addition to the approval of airfield lighting at Chinua Achebe International Airport and infrastructure upgrades at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital and the College of Nursing Sciences, Isuofia, the 34th Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) adopted a series of resolutions aimed at enhancing security, infrastructure, and overall development in the state.

The council awarded a N125.8 million contract to Red Clay Consulting to develop a commercially viable master plan for Anambra’s heritage sites and tourist attractions, a step expected to boost tourism.

Additionally, N42.8 million was allocated for installing a 200 KVA/11KV transformer at the College of Medicine to improve power supply.

Further efforts to enhance power infrastructure included a N1.74 billion allocation for a 33KV line to the Anambra Mix-Use Industrial City (AMIC), Ogboji, and an additional N1.24 billion for a dedicated injection substation to support the city.

The statement also revealed that the Naval Base at Iyiowa Odekpe, Ogbaru, will undergo renovations for N76.2 million, with a completion timeline of two months.

To improve governance and planning, ANSEC also approved N97.1 million for the development of the Anambra State Solution Data Platform, which is designed to support data-driven decision-making.

Meanwhile, Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka will receive UV-resistant chairs, with N715.1 million allocated for the project, expected to be completed within six weeks.