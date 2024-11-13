Zenith Bank has announced the fourth edition of its flagship Startup Pitch Competition and Incubation Program, Zecathon 4.0, as part of the highly anticipated Zenith Bank Tech Fair.

Now in its fourth year, the program seeks to identify and fast-track the growth of high-potential Nigerian startups innovating in key sectors, including Embedded Finance, Cybersecurity, Fintech, HealthTech, Agritech, E-commerce, and more.

Free applications are now open at https://beyondlimits.global/zenithbankpitchcompetition/.

Comprising a startup pitch competition and six-week incubation program designed to equip participants with the mentorship, exposure, and strategic partnerships needed to thrive in the fast-evolving tech landscape, the program will provide an ideal platform for startups to showcase their groundbreaking ideas and gain access to invaluable resources to scale their businesses.

“Zenith Bank remains dedicated to nurturing Nigeria’s startup ecosystem,” said Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, OON, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, Zenith Bank Plc. “Through Zecathon 4.0, we aim to unlock the potential of visionary entrepreneurs, propelling them toward scalable growth and success,” she added.

Open to early-stage Nigerian startups with innovative solutions in focus sectors such as FMCG, insurance, education, retail & ecommerce, cybersecurity, agriculture, health, payments, lending, and transportation; the competition offers cash prizes totaling ₦77.5 million, mentorship, strategic partnerships, and investment opportunities. The top three winners will win ₦25 million, ₦20 million, and ₦15 million in cash prizes, respectively. The remaining seven startups that make up the top ten will win ₦2.5 million each.

In addition to the cash rewards, the winners will be inducted into a six-week incubation program designed to help them grow and scale effectively, which will run from December 2024 to February 2025. To participate, applicants must submit their entries by November 15, 2024. After that, finalists will be announced on November 18, 2024, and will proceed to the physical pitch competition on November 21, 2024.

To be eligible for the Pitch Competition and Incubation Program, startups must be early-stage Nigerian entities with registered businesses operating in one or more of the designated focus sectors and possess a viable product or Minimum Viable Product (MVP) with demonstrated market traction. Additionally, applicants must present a scalable business model with clear growth potential.

To apply, visit https://beyondlimits.global/zenithbankpitchcompetition/

Last year’s edition of the Pitch Competition showcased outstanding talent, with the top three winners receiving significant cash awards. Notably, Sync emerged as the first-place winner, taking home N20 million, while Skil Up With Kahdsole (SUWK) secured second place with N15 million, and Tribapay claimed third place with N10 million. In addition, seven other finalists each received N2 million and participated fully in the comprehensive incubation program designed to propel their business growth and scalability.

About Zenith Bank

Zenith Bank Plc was established in May 1990 and commenced operations in July of the same year as a commercial bank. The Bank became a public limited company on June 17, 2004, and was listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on October 21, 2004, following a highly successful Initial Public Offering (IPO). Zenith Bank Plc currently has a shareholder base of over half a million and is Nigeria’s biggest bank by tier-1 capital. In 2013, the Bank listed $850 million worth of its shares at $6.80 each on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

About Beyond Limits (Official Program Implementation Partner, Zecathon 4.0)

Beyond Limits is a leading organization dedicated to driving innovation, leadership transformation, and business growth. The company focuses on three core pillars: (1) fostering entrepreneurship development, (2) facilitating tech ecosystem growth, and (3) promoting leadership and digital transformation.