The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has officially opened online applications for the 77th Regular Course, providing opportunities for both male and female Nigerian candidates to enrol in military and academic training programs.

The application window, which began on November 6, 2024, will remain open until April 30, 2025, and successful applicants will undergo both academic and military training as Officer Cadets at the NDA for a period of five years.

Upon completion, cadets will be awarded a Bachelor’s degree in their field of study and will also receive a Presidential Commission into the Nigerian Armed Forces.

NDA is partnering with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for the admissions process hence applicants must also register for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by JAMB, selecting the NDA as their first-choice institution.

“Candidates applying for admission into NDA must also apply to the year 2025 Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board and select NDA as their first choice institution,” they said.

Only candidates who meet the required UTME scores will be considered for further assessment. A score of 180 for Arts, Social Sciences, and Science programs, and 210 for Engineering courses.

Screening test

The NDA screening test serves as the first phase of the post-UTME assessment and will be conducted on Saturday, May 24, 2025. Eligible candidates are expected to bring the following documents to the test centre:

Acknowledgement form

Screening Test Admission Card

JAMB result slip

Two passport-sized photographs (3.5 x 5 inches), showing only the chest upwards with essential candidate information written at the back

Candidates can begin the application process by visiting the NDA application portal at ndaapplications.net and selecting the “Purchase Access Code” option. For more enquiries visit the website here.

What you should know

The application fee is N7,000, which can be paid through REMITA by generating an Order ID and Retrieval Reference Code on the portal.

Payments made without this specific Remita Retrieval Reference code generated via the application portal will not be recognized or accepted by the NDA, and the applicant’s submission will not be processed.

NDA offers various undergraduate degree programs across several faculties, including Science, Military Sciences and Interdisciplinary Studies, Engineering and Technology, Arts and Social Sciences, and Management Sciences. The general academic requirement for admission is five credits in subjects including English and Mathematics, obtained in no more than two sittings.

A working knowledge of either French or Arabic will also serve as an added advantage for applicants. The academy provides past questions and answers for a fee at the registry to help candidates prepare for the screening test.