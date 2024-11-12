The Summit is an event geared towards bringing together the finest and most innovative subject matter experts who are at the forefront of digital innovation both locally and on the global stage.

About Fintech Summit 6.0

The FirstBank Fintech Summit is an annual event geared towards bringing together the finest and most innovative subject matter experts who are at the forefront of digital innovation both locally and on the global stage.

Since its inception in 2016, the Summit has provided a formidable platform for robust conversations and insightful interactions across a variety of industry stakeholders and served as a hub of innovation not just within the financial industry, but the digital space.

Fintech Summit 6.0

The 6th Edition of this Summit is aimed at fostering collaboration and innovation within the Fintech ecosystem, bringing together startups, technology firms, and traditional financial institutions to drive collective growth and advancement. It will also highlight the importance of partnerships in driving Fintech innovation and supporting financial inclusion.

Let’s shape the future of finance, together!

Join FirstBank Fintech Summit 6.0 on 13th -14th November, 2024; and engage with our esteemed panelists.

Don’t miss out, click on the link to register and reserve your spot now:

https://www.firstbanknigeria.com/home/impact/sponsorships/events/fintech-summit/

Why attend the event?

Learn from the Best: Gain access to the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in Fintech from top-tier keynote speakers and panelists.

Expand Your Network: Meet influential leaders in the Fintech and financial service sectors, potential partners, investors, government agencies and regulators.

Explore Innovations: Discover cutting-edge Fintech solutions that are reshaping the banking landscape and learn how to integrate these technologies into your business model.

Collaborate for Success: Form lasting partnerships that will propel your business to the next level, benefiting from FirstBank’s deep industry connections and commitment to supporting Fintech innovations.

Key Components:

Expert Keynote Addresses & Panel Discussions: Learn from industry leaders as they discuss emerging Fintech trends, challenges, and collaboration opportunities.

Fintech Innovators Pitch: An opportunity for pre-selected startups to pitch their solutions to FirstBank, investors, and industry leaders. Apply here

Regulatory Roundtable: Engage with regulators and industry experts in discussions on compliance and financial regulations impacting the sector.

Fireside Chats & Masterclasses: Learn from informal discussions on innovation, talent development, and digital transformation.

Investor Roundtable: A session to discuss and connect with investors and other stakeholders to explore potential collaborations and investment opportunities.