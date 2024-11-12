The federal government has launched a National Occupational Health and Safety plan to improve national productivity through a consistently high level of health among workers in all occupations.

The initiative will be implemented over five years, from 2024 to 2028.

The plan was launched in Abuja on Tuesday by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Daju Kachollom.

Prof. Pate emphasized that the strategy was developed to safeguard the health of workers and support sustainable development, particularly in the face of increasing industrialization.

“Nigeria is a member of the International Labour Organization (ILO), it complies with the ratification of conventions, treaties and policies related to Occupational Health and Safety (OHS), “Pate stated.

He highlighted that Nigeria is the 29th country to ratify the Convention No.187 promoting safe and healthy working environment and the 22nd to ratify the ILO Convention No. 190 on violence and harassment in the world of work (June 2019).

Strengthening policies to protect workers

The minister reiterated that these international policies encapsulate the need to ensure workers are protected against accidents at workplaces.

He assured that the Ministry of Health is fully committed to implementing ILO policies and providing essential health sector interventions to support the strategy.

“The National Occupational Health and Safety Strategic Plan (2024–2028) is designed to provide clear guidance to the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, as well as other key stakeholders,” Pate stated.

“It will improve national productivity through a consistently high level of health among workers in all occupations, by promoting a healthy environment for the Nigerian workforce that is safe to live and work in.”

He further added that the plan would ensure access to Occupational Health and Safety services to every working individual within Nigeria.

Additionally, Pate explained that the plan would direct how the Nigerian health sector, in collaboration with its partners, will respond to and manage work-related diseases, injuries, and accidents, ultimately improving the health, well-being, and productivity of employees.

OHS as part of broader health framework

Ms. Oluyinka Olayemi, National Coordinator of the Africa Center for Disease Control in Nigeria, emphasized that OHS is a key element of the country’s framework for addressing non-communicable diseases and mental health.

She expressed confidence that the new plan will lay a strong foundation for the necessary OHS interventions.

“By establishing robust systems and tools, the country will be better equipped to prevent, protect, and respond to occupational health challenges, ensuring healthier lives for all, and contributing to comprehensive health coverage,” Olayemi concluded.