Billionaire Collin Huang’s Temu, the fast-growing e-commerce platform owned by China’s PDD Holdings, faces potential fines from the European Union for alleged consumer protection violations.

This latest probe marks Temu’s second regulatory clash with the EU in a week, following an investigation into whether it does enough to prevent illegal sales on its platform.

Regulators across Europe, including in Belgium, Germany, and Ireland, are now demanding that Temu cease practices they say could deceive consumers and contravene EU standards on transparency and product safety.

RelatedStories No Content Available

The EU’s investigation points to a range of “problematic practices” on Temu’s site.

These include claims of fake discounts, fabricated customer reviews, and misleading promotional tactics such as the “fortune wheel” game, which Temu uses to encourage more frequent purchases.

The European Commission’s statement indicated that such tactics obscure important details and create a false impression of product value, which risks damaging consumer trust.

Regulators further criticized the platform for failing to display essential contact information, making it difficult for consumers to raise concerns or file complaints—a clear breach of EU consumer rights.

What we know

A Commission representative stated that this type of enforcement action is intended to uphold high consumer protection standards within the EU digital marketplace, signaling that major platforms are not exempt from regulatory scrutiny.

Temu, which has quickly gained a following across Europe with its flash sales and game-like shopping features, expressed readiness to address EU concerns, attributing the issues to its relative inexperience in the European market.

“While we have gained popularity in a short time, we are still a very young platform—less than two years in the EU—and are actively learning and adapting to local requirements,” Temu stated in a press release, pledging full cooperation with the investigation.

The EU has given Temu a one-month period to present specific solutions to address its consumer protection concerns. If these responses are found inadequate, regulators will have the authority to impose fines on Temu’s revenue in each respective country.

Fine amounts could vary based on the national legislation of the impacted countries, with some regions able to set penalties at a percentage of the company’s local revenue.

Temu’s regulatory troubles highlight the EU’s increased vigilance in overseeing major digital platforms. This case comes as part of a broader regulatory tightening within the EU, which recently introduced the Digital Services Act (DSA) to ensure stricter oversight of powerful digital companies.

Temu is one of several large tech companies now navigating intensified scrutiny as the EU enforces higher standards of accountability in the digital economy.

As Temu works to address these legal challenges, its case underscores the EU’s commitment to enforcing transparency and consumer protection measures within the region.

With European regulators calling for more rigorous standards across all online platforms, the landscape for global e-commerce in Europe may be set for a shift.