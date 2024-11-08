The African Development Bank (AfDB) is now accepting applications for its 2025 Internship Program, offering students a chance to gain practical and professional experience within one of the financial institutions in Africa.

The internship provides selected individuals with a monthly stipend, health insurance, and an opportunity to work in areas directly related to AfDB’s long-term strategy.

According to AfDB, the internship program is designed to help the Bank achieve its ambitious goals under its Ten-Year Strategy (2023-2032).

The program aims to identify potential future employees while also providing interns with essential skills and exposure to high-impact projects in various sectors such as energy, agriculture, and industrialization.

This, as stated, allows participants to contribute to the Bank’s mission of reducing poverty and promoting sustainable economic growth across the continent.

Internship requirements and eligibility criteria

Reports inform that in order to qualify for the AfDB Internship Program, applicants must meet specific criteria.

Interested individuals must be:

Nationals of AfDB member countries and be between the ages of 18 and 30 at the time the internship begins.

Candidates must also be currently enrolled in a master’s degree program at a recognized educational institution or have completed their degree within the past year. Also,

applicants should be fluent in either English or French, the Bank’s working languages, and proficient in using standard office software like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Familiarity with SAP is considered an asset.

Internship duration, rewards, and logistics

Interns selected for the program will be required to work for a period between three to six months. The Bank will provide a monthly stipend and cover medical insurance during the internship, reports note.

One is also informed that while some interns will work remotely, others will be stationed at the Bank’s headquarters or regional offices. Remote interns must have a reliable internet connection and a conducive environment for uninterrupted work.

On-site interns will be responsible for their travel and accommodation costs, although the Bank will assist with obtaining necessary visas.

Focus areas for the 2025 internship program

Interns will have the chance to work in various sectors critical to the AfDB’s developmental agenda. Key focus areas include:

Power, Energy, Climate, and Green Growth

Agriculture, Human & Social Development

Private Sector, Infrastructure, and Industrialization

Economics, Statistics, and Governance

Finance, Legal, and Human Resources

Public Relations, Communication, and Gender Issues

Interns will also contribute to projects aligned with the Bank’s strategies, which aim to accelerate sustainable growth and improve the quality of life for Africa’s people.

How to apply for the AfDB internship

According to reports, applicants interested in the 2025 AfDB Internship Program can submit their applications through the AfDB’s official website.

Interested candidates must complete an online application and attach a comprehensive curriculum vitae (CV). The application deadline is November 20th, 2024.

The Bank advises candidates to carefully follow all application instructions to ensure their submissions are considered.

For detailed information and to apply, visit here