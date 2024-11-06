The management of Zenith Bank has assured its customers of improved banking service delivery, as it concluded its infrastructure migration.

In a statement in which this assurance was made, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zenith Bank, disclosed that the financial institution has now successfully migrated to “a new and more robust operating system.”

Revealing that the reason behind the migration was to improve Zenith Bank’s service delivery, and ensure that the financial institution provides its customers with memorable banking experiences, Umeoji made known that the bank now operates on the best and state-of-the-art technologies.

The technologies now put in place, according to the Zenith Bank chief, was to enable the bank’s customers to have superior service delivery.

She, however, expressed regret for the inconvenience Zenith Bank’s customers experienced during the migration, maintaining that the financial institution is now in a position to serve them quickly, safely, and conveniently.