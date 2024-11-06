President Bola Tinubu and other world leaders have congratulated former President Donald Trump on “his re-election as the 47th President of the United States of America.”

The congratulatory message, dated November 6, 2024, from Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, comes as several foreign media reports project Trump to win the election.

New York Times currently projects that former President Donald J. Trump is closing in on the presidency, having claimed the crucial battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina, with a 95 per cent chance of securing the presidential seat.

The US Electoral College operates in such a way that states award all of their electoral votes to whoever wins the popular vote.

This means that it will take the collation of Electoral College votes and their certification by Congress for the winner of the U.S. presidential election to be officially determined.

Congratulations Pour In

On behalf of the Nigerian presidency, President Tinubu looks forward to strengthening the ties between Nigeria and the United States amid the complex challenges and opportunities of the contemporary world.

President Tinubu congratulated Americans on their commitment to democracy, saying that Trump’s victory reflects the trust and confidence the American people have placed in his leadership.

“Together, we can foster economic cooperation, promote peace, and address global challenges that affect our citizens,” the President was quoted as saying.

“President Tinubu believes that, given President Trump’s experience as the 45th President of the United States from 2017 to 2021, his return to the White House as the 47th President will usher in an era of earnest, beneficial, and reciprocal economic and development partnerships between Africa and the United States,” the statement added.

Tinubu acknowledged the United States’ influence, power, and position in determining the trend and course of global events, expressing trust that “President Trump” will bring the world closer to peace and prosperity.

What World Leaders Are Saying

Germany’s Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, congratulated Trump, assuring him of cooperation with his government in promoting prosperity.

“I congratulate @realDonaldTrump on his election as U.S. President. Germany and the U.S. have been working together successfully for a long time to promote prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the benefit of our citizens,” he posted on X.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, congratulated President-elect Trump on his historic election victory and expressed a desire to work with him in the years ahead.

“As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of our shared values of freedom, democracy, and enterprise. From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-U.S. special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come,” he stated via X.

For French President Emmanuel Macron, he promised to work with Trump.

“Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine, with respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity,” he wrote via X.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Trump a “dear friend,” saying his return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.

Trump has already claimed victory, assuring to launch America into its “golden” era.