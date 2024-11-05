Enugu State governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has flagged off the construction of a 300-bed Enugu International Hospital, saying the hospital would help to reverse the flow of medical tourism out of the country.

He also said that the state-of-the-art multi-specialty hospital project is targeting a substantial share of the overseas medical tourism market which is above $1 billion annually.

He made this commitment in Enugu during the flag-off event yesterday.

“Top-notch health professionals living in the diaspora were already engaging the state government on areas of collaboration in the health sector, the state is open for investment, business, and partnership, “ said Mbah.

Encouraging investment in healthcare: The governor urged more health professionals and other investors to see Enugu as a fertile market for business, and assured of returns-on-investment, “the government had already derisked investment flow and would continue to make the state eco-business friendly with the right incentives,” he stated.

State-of-the-art facilities and expertise

The Enugu International Hospital is going to be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and we intend to attract top-notch professionals.

“We intend to work with our sons and daughters overseas who are interested in coming to express their professionalism on our soil. So, we’ll be taking this opportunity to remind them to come back and know that this place is open for them with the best state-of-the-art facilities they can get anywhere in the world,” he stated.

While expressing delight that the project was a reaffirmation of his administration’s commitment to reverse medical tourism overseas, Governor Mbah said the hospital would offer advanced and specialized services, research, and training.

Mbah reiterated that the new hospital would provide advanced and specialized services, along with training and research opportunities.

The administration has already invested heavily in primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare services, including the establishment of 260 type-2 primary healthcare centers and enhancements at 22 existing hospitals.

Governor Mbah further stated that the international hospital will also serve as both a training and research centre for medical students from the major tertiary institutions in the state as well as ensuring that patients have access to the best healthcare delivery available anywhere in the world.

Revolutionizing the healthcare sector

Health Commissioner Prof. Ikechukwu Obi praised the governor’s transformative efforts within the healthcare sector.

He highlighted the ongoing developments in primary healthcare facilities and the significant upgrades to secondary healthcare institutions, alongside the upcoming international hospital.

Once operational, the Enugu International Hospital will provide a range of medical services, including general medicine, emergency care, surgical services, and specialized units for cardiology, oncology, neurology, and more.

The project has been described as a landmark initiative that will position Enugu on the regional and global healthcare map.