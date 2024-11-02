Coronation Trustees Limited, a leading provider of trust and estate planning services, announces its upcoming webinar titled “Securing the Future: Strategic Estate Planning for Wealth and Legacy” scheduled for Thursday, November 7th, 2024.

Webinar Details:

Date: Thursday, November 7th 2024

Time: 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm (WAT)

Platform: Virtual Event (Zoom)

Objective:

The webinar aims to educate participants on the importance of strategic estate planning in securing wealth and legacy for future generations. Expert speakers will share insights on wills, trusts, and other instruments, as well as legal and financial considerations.

Keynote Speaker:

Olufunke Olumide, Managing Partner, The Legacy Haus Multifamily Office

Panelists:

Adebukola Oyeneyin, Partner, Wigwe & Partners

Jason Green, Director, Private Wealth & Advisory, Appleby

Oluwapelumi Adewole, Trust Advisor, Coronation Trustees Limited

Moderator:

Wole Famurewa, Anchor, CNBC

“Estate planning is crucial for preserving wealth and ensuring the seamless transfer of legacy to future generations. This webinar will provide valuable insights and expert guidance for individuals and families seeking to secure their financial future. At Coronation Trustees, we are committed to helping our clients achieve their long-term goals through effective estate planning,” said Yemi Sadik, Managing Director, Coronation Trustees Limited.

Registration:

Interested participants can register for the webinar via https://bit.ly/CTLWebinar1

About Coronation Trustees:

Coronation Trustees is a leading provider of trust and estate planning services, offering expert guidance on wealth and legacy management.

