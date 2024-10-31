Tomarket is a crypto web 3 game project powered by Telegram and hosted on the Ton blockchain.

The game project gained traction after its launch in July as one of the Web 3 games existing as a Telegram mini-app.

The project looks to mirror the foremost Web 3 games hosted on Telegram like Notcoin, Catizen, Dogs, and AIDOGS.

The Tomarket team has slated the Token Generation Event (TGE) of the ecosystem Native Token $TOMA for today October 31st.

The development confirmed that the efforts of the over 40 million players who mined the $TOMA coin will not be in vain and they will be rewarded for their efforts.

Tomarket is quite popular in the Nigerian crypto space and many Nigerians would be looking to find out what they have earned after several months of mining the tokens.

$TOMA Airdrop Details

The Tomarket Airdrop would officially kick off by 4:59 pm Nigerian time and would be launched on the Open Network blockchain (TON). The TON blockchain is the go-to blockchain that powers most Telegram Mini apps. The much-awaited information which is the exchanges that would be listing the $Toma Token is still yet to be released.

However, exchanges like Bitget which were the official partners of the Tomarket project are most likely to be among the first exchanges to list the $TOMA tokens.

It is still unclear the metrics the project would use in rewarding its players. in the mining process players farm points called $Tomato and it is still unclear how many $Toma would be earned for one $Tomato.

Eligible participants for the Tomarket Airdrop are expected to have at least reached the bronze level reflecting their long-term participation in the event and not latecomers.

The Tomarket team has reeled out some impressive numbers scored by the game project since its launch in July 2024.

They include :

40 million total all-time users.

9 million total daily active users.

27.76 million total monthly users.

1 million user milestone reached in just the first five days since launch.

10 million total players that connected their web3 wallet.

13.94 million total Telegram announcement page subscribers.

177,000 total Telegram community.

788,100 total X followers of Oliver Tomassi, Tomarket founder.

What to Know

Tomarket belongs to the category of games called Play to Earn Games and they combine Game projects with the power of blockchain technology.

Play to Earn games (P2E) are driving the biggest onboarding of new users into the crypto space by bridging the gaming industry and the blockchain industry.