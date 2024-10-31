The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced plans to roll out a phased contactless passport renewal system, beginning in Canada on November 1, 2024.

This initiative, designed to simplify and modernize the passport renewal process, allows Nigerians to apply for passport renewals online, reducing the need for in-person visits to NIS offices.

Following Canada, the service will extend to the UK, USA, and Italy on November 15, and by December 1, it will be available in Nigeria and other global locations.

The new system was officially announced on Wednesday via NIS’s X (formerly Twitter) account.

“In its continued effort to serve the Nigerian public more efficiently and create a functional system that meets global standards, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has launched a new contactless and issuance process starting from November 1st, 2024.

“Individuals will be able to apply to renew their international passports from the comfort of their homes without having to visit having to visit any NIS office,” stated an explainer video on the official NIS X page.

The phased rollout is set to enhance accessibility for Nigerians globally, allowing citizens to renew passports seamlessly from any location without the need to visit NIS offices.

Process for contactless passport renewal

The NIS explainer video provided further information, particularly on how the process of the contactless passport application process works.

Nigerians can renew their passports by downloading the NIS mobile app from Google Play, the App Store, or Windows Store, or by accessing the web portal at www.passport.immigration.gov.ng.

At this time, the NIS mobile app is not yet available on Google Play or the App Store. However, from November 1, it is expected Nigerians in Canada can access the app on these platforms and begin using the service.

The steps are as follows:

Create a Profile: Register with a valid email to initiate the application.

Eligibility Check: Take a quick eligibility test to ensure that your passport qualifies for renewal.

Identity Details: Provide your National Identification Number (NIN) and current passport number for verification.

Personal Information and Document Upload: Enter your bio-data and upload necessary documents such as the NIN slip, birth certificate, and local government certificate.

Biometric Capture: Use your mobile device to capture fingerprint biometrics as required for identity verification.

Review and Submit: Double-check all information and confirm that it is correct.

Make Payment: Complete the online payment to finalize the application process.

Application Submission: Submit your application and wait for processing.

Once processed, the renewed passport will be delivered directly to the address specified by the applicant.

At present, this streamlined process is exclusive to passport renewals, marking a significant step by NIS towards enhancing efficiency and accessibility in public services.