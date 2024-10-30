The REX 2.0 Conference, held on October 24, 2024, at Civic Center in Lagos, was a gathering of Nigeria’s top real estate leaders, financiers, developers, technology experts, and industry enthusiasts.

With the theme “Unlocking Nigeria’s Real Estate Growth: Leveraging Technology and Innovative Financing Strategies”, the conference explored collaborative solutions for Nigeria’s housing deficit, investment climate, and the role of technology in transforming real estate.

The conference tackled issues facing Nigeria’s real estate sector, from financing constraints and technological advancements to affordable housing and sustainability. Dr. Roland Igbinoba, President of PropTech Association, focused on “Tech-Driven Disruption: Shaping the Future of Real Estate.”

He discussed how technology is redefining the real estate landscape, presenting new tools for market resilience amid economic volatility. His insights highlighted the rising need for Nigeria’s real estate sector to adopt PropTech to stay competitive and relevant in uncertain times. The conversation on market resilience continued with Ayoolanrewaju Kuyebi, CEO of GMH Luxury Limited, and Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, Founder of Nairametrics.

They shared practical “Resilience Strategies for an Uncertain Market,” detailing approaches to strengthen businesses against economic pressures. Obi-Chukwu emphasized the importance of financial agility and having adaptive strategies to secure stability in a volatile market.

In his session titled “Capital Catalyst: Unlocking Real Estate Finance in a Volatile Economy,” Mo Garuba, Co-Founder of Cardinal Stone, tackled the challenges of financing in Nigeria’s high-risk economy. He encouraged industry leaders to pursue innovative funding solutions, particularly for affordable housing, to drive growth despite economic uncertainties.

Prince Akintoye Adeoye, National President of REDAN, presented on the “Affordable Housing Revolution: Turning Ambition into Reality” and emphasized the urgent need for housing projects that address Nigeria’s housing gap, focusing on collaboration between the public and private sectors to meet this demand.

Building on the theme of collaboration, Dr. Tony Aspire Kolawole, Chairman of REDAN Lagos, spoke on “Collaboration as a Tool for Unlocking Sustainable Real Estate Growth in Nigeria.” His session underlined the power of partnerships between developers, government bodies, and financial institutions to bring sustainable projects to life and meet Nigeria’s growing housing needs.

The Launch of IDERA DE RESIDENCES

A major highlight of REX 2.0 was the launch of Idera De Residences, a development by Rolad Properties and Allied Services Limited. The project is designed to provide luxury, comfort, and sustainability at an affordable rate. Located in Adesan Mowe, the Idera De Residences combines quality features, renewable energy sources, and wellness-focused amenities. This development aligns with the theme of sustainable growth and affordability, addressing Nigeria’s housing needs while providing quality, sustainable living spaces.

Dotun Oloyede, MD/CEO of Rolad Properties, spoke on “Unlocking Your Real Estate Advantage: The Rolad Perspective.” He described Idera De as a “transformative project” aimed at everyone seeking high-value investments with long-term returns. He called on investors and industry partners to support projects like Idera De to make housing accessible and sustainable for all Nigerians.

As the conference drew to a close, Dr. Niyi Adesanya, CEO of FifthGear Plus, inspired attendees with his talk on “Leading with Authenticity: The Power of Personal Branding in Leadership.” His message emphasized the importance of authenticity and integrity in driving growth and trust within the industry.

REX 2.0 provided a collaborative platform for real estate stakeholders to explore innovative ideas and actionable strategies. The launch of Idera De Residences further solidified Rolad Properties’ commitment to sustainable, affordable housing.

For more information on REX 2.0 and Real Estate Opportunities with Rolad Properties, visit www.roladproperties.com or email info@roladproperties.com