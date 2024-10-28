STL Trustees celebrated an outstanding accomplishment at the Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards 2024, receiving two distinguished awards: “Trustee Company of the Decade” and “Most Innovative Trustee Company in Nigeria.”

These prestigious recognitions highlight STL Trustees’ commitment to excellence and innovation in the trusteeship industry, cementing its role as a frontrunner in Nigeria’s financial services sector.

Expressing the Company’s gratitude to Business Day for the recognition, Funmi Ekundayo, STL Trustees MD/CEO said, “Receiving the ‘Trustee Company of the Decade’ award and ‘Most Innovative Trustee Company in Nigeria’ is a tremendous honor and a reflection of our team’s dedication to our clients and the sector. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence in trusteeship.”

Ekundayo further emphasized STL Trustees’ unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction and innovation: “Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. These awards inspire us to work even harder to deliver outstanding service and innovative solutions that exceed our clients’ expectations. We are dedicated to doing more, to continuously enhancing our service as well as products that bring greater value to our customers, partners and stakeholders”

In recent years, STL Trustees has introduced innovative services and products such as the E-will, Special Needs Trust, Children Education Trust, Administration of Estates, and other bespoke trustee services, even as the Company acts as corporate Trustees to several groundbreaking public and corporate Trust transactions, catering to Nigeria’s evolving financial needs. These innovations have set new standards for the industry and reflect STL Trustees’ commitment to providing comprehensive, forward-thinking solutions.

Ekundayo underscored this commitment, saying, “As we celebrate this milestone, we are more determined than ever to uphold our legacy of excellence. Our mission is to remain at the forefront of trusteeship in Nigeria, always striving to meet and exceed the evolving needs of our clients and the industry.”

The BAFI Awards, hosted annually by Business Day, celebrates outstanding achievements and contributions in Nigeria’s financial sector, acknowledging institutions and leaders who drive the industry’s progress.