The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has expanded its efforts to enforce the Breast-Milk Substitutes (BMS) Marketing Code by inaugurating multi-sectoral technical committees in 32 additional states.

This expansion aims to ensure nationwide compliance with regulations that promote breastfeeding and protect infant nutrition, as part of NAFDAC’s commitment to improving child health across Nigeria.

NAFDAC, in a statement signed and released by its resident media consultant, Sayo Akintola, on Sunday said the agency also inaugurated multi-sectoral technical committees in 32 states.

NAFDAC noted that the inauguration of the BMS State teams also reflects the agency’s renewed efforts.

NAFDAC director general calls for compliance

During the virtual inauguration of the committees, the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye said

“Today’s session brings onboard an additional 32 States, making this a nationwide effort to promote and protect breastfeeding practices.”

“I charge the teams to lead the effort in their respective States to ensure full compliance with the provisions of the international code of marketing of breast-milk substitutes and the national BMS regulations,

“These frameworks are crucial to protecting and promoting breastfeeding in Nigeria, a practice that plays a significant role in improving the health and well-being of children and mothers, “she stated.

According to Adeyeye, the establishment of the BMS State Multi-Sectoral Teams is a key milestone to achieving our shared objectives.

“I charged the newly inaugurated committees with a mandate to remain committed, proactive, and diligent in supporting breastfeeding initiatives.”

She explained that these teams, comprising a wide range of stakeholders, would be crucial in implementing the BMS Code effectively at both State and Local Government levels.

However, Adeyeye commended the initial five BMS State Technical Committees—Kaduna, Yobe, Borno, Lagos, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)—for their groundwork in enforcing the BMS Code.

She further stated that breastfeeding is key to public health, foundational to infant and young child health and development, supports cognitive and psychosocial development, as well as protects against infectious and non-communicable diseases.

“Mothers also experience health benefits from breastfeeding which include protection against breast cancers, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and weight regulation.”

“Breastfeeding is a dynamic living system, it is species-specific, evolutionary, and adaptive. ‘Breastmilk is a tailor-made immune protection, contains hormones and other bioactives that cannot be replicated in any substitute product.”

Strategic national support for breastfeeding initiatives

Mrs. Eva Edwards, Director of Food Safety and Applied Nutrition at NAFDAC, also described the event as a significant step in implementing the National Strategy for the Code of Marketing of Breast-Milk Substitutes in Nigeria (2021-2025).

“Establishing State Multi-Sectoral Technical Committees was a priority to provide critical technical support in enforcing the BMS Code across the country.

“This virtual inauguration session for 32 State Committees testifies to our shared resolve to overcome funding and logistical challenges and improve national nutrition outcomes for infants and young children,” she stated.

She urged the State Committees to take on a champion role in breastfeeding promotion, saying, “You are the backbone of this movement, and your work is essential to create an environment that upholds the rights of mothers to breastfeed and the rights of infants to breastfeeding.”