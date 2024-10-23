Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) recorded 300 cases of childhood cancer in the past year, according to Dr. Abidemi Omonisi, Consultant Pathologist.

Dr. Omonisi made this disclosure during the in-country mission Programme Action for Cancer Therapy (imPACT) review held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Childhood cancer on the rise

The imPACT review, a division of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), focuses on evaluating the cancer control capabilities of countries, identifying key challenges, and addressing gaps to improve future cancer control strategies.

Dr. Omonisi highlighted that the rising number of childhood cancer cases in Nigeria demands urgent attention, noting a shift in focus from traditionally prioritized cancers such as breast, cervical, and prostate cancers.

“Our registry data indicates that children are also suffering from cancer, including inherited types. During my consultancy at LUTH, we identified a changing trend, with leukemia replacing Burkitt lymphoma as the most common cancer among children,” Omonisi said.

Nigeria’s first population-based childhood cancer registry

The LUTH cancer registry, according to Omonisi, will serve as Nigeria’s first population-based childhood cancer registry, providing critical data for analysis and policy formulation.

“We plan to analyse the collected data by December, and the findings will guide policy recommendations to the government,” Omonisi added, stating that the goal is to replicate the childhood cancer registry across all six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

International support for Nigeria’s cancer control

Laura Haskins, representing the IAEA, explained that the Federal Government requested the imPACT review to assess Nigeria’s cancer control capabilities and needs.

“The IAEA, in collaboration with WHO and IARC, provides technical support to countries aiming to strengthen their cancer control frameworks. Our assessment will be tailored to Nigeria’s specific needs,” Haskins said.

Stakeholder collaboration for comprehensive cancer control

Prof. Musa Ali-Gombe, Director of Clinical Services at the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), emphasized the importance of stakeholder collaboration in addressing the gaps in cancer control.

“The goal of this review is to engage stakeholders across Nigeria, including academic institutions, medical professional associations, NGOs, and CSOs involved in cancer advocacy. Their contributions will be crucial in drafting a comprehensive document for the government to implement,” Ali-Gombe said.

What You Should Know

Childhood cancer is relatively rare compared to adult cancers, but it remains a leading cause of disease-related death in children. Each year, thousands of children are diagnosed globally.

The most common types of childhood cancer include leukemia (blood cancer), brain and spinal cord tumors, neuroblastoma, Wilms tumor (kidney cancer), lymphoma, and bone cancers like osteosarcoma.

Symptoms can be vague and easily mistaken for other illnesses. Common signs include unexplained weight loss, persistent fever, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, frequent infections, unusual bleeding, and lumps.