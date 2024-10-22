Nigeria’s House of Representatives has urged the federal government to fully utilize the country’s allocated orbital slots before the December 6, 2024, deadline to avoid a $400 million loss.

The motion, titled “Need to Safeguard Nigeria’s Orbital Slots to Prevent Potential Financial Loss of $400 Million to Nigeria,” was moved by Honourable Muktar Tolani Shagaya, representing the Ilorin West/Asa Constituency, on Tuesday.

The motion noted that Nigeria has been granted three orbital slots by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which are essential for satellite placement in geostationary orbit.

What Transpired at Plenary

During plenary, virtually monitored by Nairametrics, Shagaya stated that the three slots are vital for telecommunications, broadcasting, weather monitoring, and national defense purposes.

He noted that currently, only one of these slots is utilized through NigComSat-1, leaving the other two vulnerable to reassignment if they remain unused by the December 6, 2024, deadline.

He emphasized that each slot is worth $200 million, meaning the country would lose $400 million if it fails to utilize them.

“The expense of acquiring a new orbital slot is approximately $200 million, and the loss of these slots would not only result in a significant financial loss but also impede Nigeria’s technological progress and economic development.”

“Numerous factors contribute to the underutilization of these slots, such as financial limitations, inadequate technical infrastructure, and delays in policy implementation.”

“The critical significance of these orbital slots goes beyond technological progress to include national security, disaster response, connectivity, and navigation capabilities,” the motion partly read.

The lawmaker expressed concern over Nigeria’s increasing competition with other countries for orbital slots, driven by the rising global demand for satellite services, which could lead to the permanent forfeiture of Nigeria’s assigned positions.

He urged the House to expedite satellite development processes, secure necessary funding, and explore partnerships with private companies and international space agencies to fully utilize these orbital slots.

He stressed that protecting Nigeria’s orbital slots is crucial for national security, economic empowerment, and global standing.

The motion sought leave of the House to do the following:

Urge the Federal Government to prioritize the protection of Nigeria’s orbital slots and invest in satellite technology to ensure the full utilization of these slots before the impending deadline.

Also urge the Federal Government to ensure timely registration and renewal of Nigeria’s orbital slots and establish an oversight mechanism to monitor progress regarding their utilization, ensuring compliance with ITU regulations.

Further urge Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) and the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) to develop and launch satellites that will occupy these slots to prevent their forfeiture.

Mandate the Committee on Digital and Communications Technology to conduct a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s current utilization of its orbital slots and report within two weeks; also mandate the Committees on Digital and Communications Technology and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.

After the lawmaker finished presenting his motion, Honourable Regina Akume (Benue State) seconded it.

The Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, asked the House if they supported the motion, to which the majority responded favorably.

Abbas granted the motion and referred it to the Committee on Digital and Communication Technology for further legislative action.

What You Should Know

This development follows the announcement by Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) three months ago that it had begun the process of replacing the country’s satellite, NIGCOMSAT-1R, and was seeking global investors to support the project.

This comes as the country’s satellite, launched in 2011, is set to complete its 15-year lifespan in 2026.