The Lagos Liga N50m prize is the largest per-game prize money in Nigerian football history.

Supremos FC, founded by renowned music entrepreneur Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, has announced its registration with Lagos Liga, Nigeria’s most talked-about private football league, set to kick off in December.

With all matches to be played in Lagos, Supremos FC will compete for the N50m prize, the largest per-game prize money in Nigerian football history at N8.33m/game seeing as it takes only 6 games to win the entire tournament.

Supremos is joining an already exciting line-up of newly signed clubs, including Mavbrooks SC, founded by career accountant & entrepreneur Ayodeji E. Olowe; Applebee FC, founded by the co-founder/ED of Travelbeta, Nnazilim Egbuonu; Firecrackers FC, founded by tech entrepreneur Stephanie Etiaka; Jarus FC, established by the CEO of Jarus Homes, Suraj Oyewale, aka Sir Jarus; and Superstar FC, founded by tech entrepreneur Seye Bandele.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this innovative league,” said Don Jazzy, Founder of Supremos FC. “We’re committed to developing grassroots football and providing a platform for talented players to shine.”

Lagos Liga is a premier African private football league, offering non-professional players and football veterans a platform to compete in high-stakes 7-aside matches. Running on the sidelines of the intense matches will be the Fans Challenge and the Skills Challenge, offering fans the opportunity to win exciting prizes.

“At Lagos Liga, we are committed to being the rallying point for sports, culture, and entertainment,” said Mr Favour Godfrey, a league representative. “Although this is only a start, we have plans to put Nigerian football on the global football map outside of all the great efforts of our national teams.”

Football fans across the country can expect a thrilling end to the year as the Lagos Liga brings together talent and enthusiasm from across the country.