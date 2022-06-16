The world through the internet has become a global village and in this global village, social media has become a community on its own, with a leadership and followership system quite different from what obtains in physical communities.

This system has produced individuals who are now referred to as social media influencers. Their words and actions are believed to influence millions of people who are following them for one reason or the other.

A social media influencer is someone who has established credibility in a specific industry, has access to a huge audience, and can persuade others to act based on their recommendations. In Nigeria, the influencer community is dominated by entertainers, who are mostly musicians, actors and comedians.

Nairametrics took a look at the popularity of these influencers on the microblogging site, Twitter, judging by the number of their followers on that single platform and here is what we found:

Davido (11.6 million followers)

David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido is a celebrity musician with many hit tracks to his name. His popularity is beyond the shores of Nigeria and he is indeed currently the most popular social media influencer in Nigeria judging by his staggering 11.6 million Twitter followership as of June this year. The Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer blends traditional African elements with global mainstream pop, which makes him the favourite of many music lovers.

Wizkid (10.1 million followers)

Wizkid is a household name among music lovers in Nigeria and it is not surprising that millions of people are following him on Twitter. The Afrobeat singer, originally named Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, has 10.1 million fans following him on the microblogging site. However, his followership is 1.5 million short of that of his close rival Davido.

Burna Boy (6.8 million followers)

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and performing artiste. The Grammy award winner, no doubt, wields influence on and off social media. And on Twitter alone, he has 6.8 million followers, who are fans and lovers of his brand of music.

Don Jazzy (6.7 million followers)

Michael Collins Ajereh, known professionally as Don Jazzy, is a Nigerian record producer, Brand Ambassador, audio engineer, record executive, singer, entrepreneur, Influencer and Comedian. He is the founder and the CEO of Mavin Records. Don Jazzy was co-owner of the defunct Mo’ Hits Records record label with D’banj. Although he is an Instagram sensation, Don Jazzy is also pulling much weight on Twitter with 6.7 million followers.

DJ Cuppy (4.7 million followers)

One of the daughters of Nigeria’s billionaire, Femi Otedola, Florence Otedola is popularly known as DJ Cuppy, or simply Cuppy, is a Nigerian disc jockey and producer. Her influence on the social media platform, Twitter is huge and her engagements on the platform often see her become a trending topic in Twitter NG space. It is not surprising that she is among the heavyweight influencers on the platform with 4.7 million followers.

Banky W (3.7 million followers)

The singer and music producer, Bankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W. now turned politician wields a lot of influence on Twitter. Interestingly, his influence transcends the social media leading to him recently winning his party’s ticket to contest and represent his Eti-Osa Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives. Banky W has 3.7 million followers on Twitter.

Falz (2.7 million followers)

Folarin Falana, better known by his stage name Falz, is a Nigerian rapper, songwriter and actor. He is indeed, loved by many, not just for his music or acting career, but also for his activism and commentaries on issues of governance. While he wields influence across social media platforms, his 2.7 million followership on Twitter makes him one of the top influencers.

Ebuka (2.5 million)

The TV host and compere, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, popularly known as Ebuka is a household name, especially, among the lovers of popular DStv reality TV show, BBNaija, which he hosts annually. He is, no doubt, one of the top social media influencers in Nigeria with 2.5 million followers on Twitter.

Mr Macaroni (2.4 million followers)

Debo Adedayo, popularly known by his stage name Mr Macaroni, is a Nigerian comic skit maker, actor, and activist. He is best known for his comedy videos, where he plays the role of a “sugar daddy”. But his influence did not just come from his comedy skits, he has been a voice for the masses, and especially for the youths while clamouring for good governance. He is currently being followed by 2.4 million people on Twitter.

AY Comedian (2.1 million followers)

Ayodeji Richard Makun, also known by his stage name A.Y, is a Nigerian actor, comedian, radio and TV presenter, writer, producer, and movie director. His sphere of influence cuts across social media platforms. On Twitter, he has 2.4 million followers.

Funke Akindele (1.7 million followers)

Olufunke Akindele-Bello popularly known, as Funke Akindele or Jenifa is a Nigerian film actress and producer. Akindele starred in the sitcom ‘I Need to Know’ from 1998 to 2002, and in 2009, she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. She rose to fame for her role in the movie titled Jenifa which earned her the nickname, Jenifa. She is among the top social media influencers with 1.7 million followers on Twitter alone.