The World Bank has urged the Nigerian government to increase its investment in nutrition programs, highlighting the potential for substantial economic returns.

According to the global financial institution, “every dollar spent on nutrition could yield up to $23 in returns, underscoring the critical importance of addressing malnutrition, particularly among vulnerable populations.”

This appeal comes amid alarming rates of child stunting and maternal anemia in Nigeria, which pose serious challenges to the nation’s health and economic development.

The World Bank’s Investment Framework for Nutrition highlights that globally, “Investing in nutrition is not just about health; it’s about economic growth.”

In Nigeria, where 11 million children suffer from stunting and over 50% of pregnant women are anemic, these returns could be even higher, with potential gains of up to $23 for each dollar invested.

Nigeria’s stunting and anemia crisis

In Nigeria, child stunting and maternal anemia remain severe challenges. UNICEF reports that over 11 million Nigerian children under five are stunted, which is roughly 35% of the child population. Stunting affects cognitive development, physical growth, and future productivity.

Maternal anemia is equally alarming, with over 50% of pregnant women affected. This condition heightens the risk of premature births, low birth weight, and maternal death, further straining Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Scaling up nutrition

Nigeria stands to benefit substantially from global nutrition investments, especially under the new Investment Framework for Nutrition 2024. The framework estimates that an additional $13 billion annually will be required globally to tackle undernutrition over the next decade, with Sub-Saharan Africa—where Nigeria plays a critical role—needing $34 billion alone to meet its nutrition targets.

For Nigeria, the World Bank emphasizes that the solution lies in scaling up affordable interventions, such as improving maternal and child healthcare, fortifying staple foods, and promoting breastfeeding. For Nigeria, the cost of these interventions—around $17 per child and $13 per pregnant woman per year—is a relatively small price to pay for the long-term gains in productivity and health.

Economic and social impact for Nigeria

Beyond health, investing in nutrition in Nigeria could yield substantial economic benefits. Underproductive children become underproductive adults, so improving childhood nutrition will enhance labor market productivity. Reducing maternal anemia will improve maternal and infant health, cut healthcare costs, and strengthen families.

Every dollar invested in nutrition could generate a return of $23, contributing to Nigeria’s broader economic and social development goals. These investments would also support Nigeria’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 2), which aim to end hunger and improve food security and nutrition.

Financing and policy innovations

To fund these interventions, Nigeria must adopt innovative approaches, including repurposing agricultural subsidies for healthier diets, increasing taxes on unhealthy foods like sugar-sweetened beverages, and utilizing climate funds to address food insecurity.

Additionally, Nigeria can leverage social bonds and private sector partnerships to support its nutrition programs.

Stronger regulations on food fortification, improved healthcare services, and public awareness campaigns promoting dietary diversity would further bolster these efforts. Promoting exclusive breastfeeding and fortifying staple foods such as rice and maize with essential nutrients will be crucial for combating malnutrition.

What You Should Know

As the 2025 Nutrition for Growth Summit approaches, Nigeria has an opportunity to significantly enhance its nutrition strategy.

Scaling up efforts to address child stunting and maternal anemia will improve health outcomes, enhance economic productivity, and reduce the long-term costs of malnutrition in the country.

With the World Bank’s backing, Nigeria could significantly improve its health outcomes, enhance its labor productivity, and contribute to its broader economic development.