Artificial Intelligence (AI) stands as one of the most influential innovations in human history, reshaping the global ecosystem.

This disruptive technology significantly impacts the financial market, particularly the technology sector. Projections indicate that the anticipated revenue in the next decade will soar to $2.74 trillion.

As depicted, the global estimated market size for Artificial Intelligence stood at $129.28 billion in 2022, and it is expected to surpass $2.7 trillion by 2032, exhibiting a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.8 %.

Elite Global AI, a subsidiary of its parent company, Elite Global Intelligence Technology has made significant strides in empowering young people worldwide through artificial intelligence training, creating over 1000 jobs, and connecting participants to global opportunities.

Under the leadership of CEO Dr. Vwakpor Efuetanu, the company has enrolled more than 10,000 young individuals in AI programs focused on Data Analytics, Content Creation, Business Development, AI in Education, and more. These initiatives have led to numerous success stories, with participants securing internships and externships with Fortune 500 companies across the globe.

At the heart of this impact is Elite Global AI’s mission to make AI very accessible, and understandable and provide practical opportunities to young innovators. One such success story is that of AGWO INALEGWU JAMES, a Nigerian participant who, after completing Elite Global AI’s Data and Business Analytics course, secured an externship with IgniteXL Venture USA. “The training was amazing, and after my final project, I was offered an externship that helped me gain hands-on experience in venture capital,” James shared.

Similarly, Bahast Mohammed Baba Ali, a Kurdish innovator from Kurdistan, Northern Iraq, credits Elite Global AI’s training program with helping him build Mtmana, the first Kurdish-based AI tool for creating presentation slides. Bahast said, “The Elite Global AI course helped me bring new and creative ways of releasing my product to the market.”

These examples showcase Elite Global AI’s commitment to shaping the future of AI by providing real-world experiences and facilitating connections with top companies such as HP, National Research Group, Beats by Dre, Expedia, and the National Geographic Society, among others.

As part of its growing presence in Nigeria, Elite Global AI recently partnered with the Edo State Government to host the Conference on Artificial Intelligence Technology. Held in collaboration with the Edo State Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation, and the John Odigie Oyegun Public Service Academy, this conference was an important milestone in the company’s efforts to train and certify over 100 young people from Edo State in AI technologies.

The company also plans to launch its AI product, the Elite Coach AI, a productivity, educational, and financial empowerment tool. In September 2024, the company was valued at ten million dollars by financial experts.

Meet the CEO, Vwakpor Efuetanu

Vwakpor Efuetanu is a distinguished leader and innovator with a profound impact on the fields of artificial intelligence, education, and renewable energy. He has made history as the first Nigerian to receive an honorary Doctorate in Artificial Intelligence Technology and Entrepreneurship Sustainability from the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics, Ghana.

This prestigious recognition highlights his groundbreaking contributions to AI and his commitment to fostering sustainable development.

As the CEO and founder of Elite Global AI, Efuetanu is at the forefront of making AI technology a powerful tool for transformation across Africa. His leadership has propelled Elite Global AI to train over 10,000 students, with an ambitious goal of reaching more than a million by 2030.

The organization focuses on enhancing professional skills and driving economic growth, particularly in underserved communities, by developing innovative AI solutions that promote sustainable entrepreneurship and inclusivity.

Efuetanu is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration with a specialization in Artificial Intelligence from Nexford University, headquartered in Washington, DC, and a Master of Procurement Services from the University of Benin, Benin City, Nigeria. These academic endeavors further equip him with the expertise to drive impactful change in his fields of interest.

Through his initiative, The Elite Class, Efuetanu has provided students and youths with clarity in pursuing personal development across all spheres, offering guidance on career paths and personal growth. His mentorship has led to numerous testimonials from young individuals who have secured jobs in Fortune 500 companies and achieved significant financial success. Efuetanu’s efforts have helped students become high achievers and leaders in their fields.

Efuetanu is also a member of the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AAAI) in New York, further affirming his dedication to advancing the field of AI. His influence extends into the renewable energy sector as the CEO of Blizz Renewable Energy Empire Limited (BREE) in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. Through BREE, he has successfully provided affordable solar power to over 5,000 homes, establishing the company as a leader in renewable energy solutions.

His journey from Medical Biochemistry to becoming a leading advocate for AI and renewable energy showcases his dedication to innovation and empowerment. Efuetanu’s mentorship initiatives, such as The Elite Class, have impacted thousands of young individuals and facilitated numerous training sessions for university students, underscoring his commitment to education and professional development.

Vwakpor Efuetanu’s achievements are a testament to his visionary approach and unwavering dedication to creating positive change. By harnessing the power of AI and renewable energy, he is not only transforming industries but also inspiring a new generation of leaders to build a brighter, more sustainable future for Africa and beyond.