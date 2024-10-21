The Lagos State Government has dislodged illegal roadside traders and dismantled shanties obstructing drainage in FESTAC Town.

The enforcement operation, led by the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources through the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), took place on Monday to tackle environmental nuisances and restore order at 21 Road, 211 Junction.

This development was disclosed in a statement by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“As part of the ongoing efforts to maintain law and order in the state, Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, through the operatives of @LAGESCOfficial, earlier today conducted an enforcement operation at 21 Road, 211 Junction, FESTAC Town, dislodging illegal roadside traders and removing shanties built on the drainage and roadside, thereby causing environmental nuisance on the road,” the statement read.

The post was accompanied by a video showing LAGESC officials dismantling the stalls of illegal traders and clearing the shanties from the area.

The operation aligns with the state’s commitment to environmental sustainability and urban order, ensuring public spaces are free from obstructions that threaten sanitation and public safety.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has intensified efforts to remove shanties and dislodge illegal squatters to improve the city’s aesthetics, enhance public safety, and bolster security.

These operations are part of a broader strategy to maintain public order, safeguard infrastructure, and ensure Lagos remains clean, safe, and well-organized. The government aims to prevent unauthorized structures from compromising the environment or impeding development projects.

Recent clearance operations have targeted several key locations. Illegal settlements beneath the Osborne Bridge in Ikoyi were dismantled due to security concerns.

Similar actions were carried out at Jakande Estate, Surulere, and Maiyegun in Lekki to restore order and sanitation. These initiatives also discourage criminal activities often linked with such settlements.

Additionally, shanties along the Fagba corridor of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line were removed to protect infrastructure and support the smooth progress of transport projects.

Clearing these obstructions ensures ongoing development is not disrupted, aligning with the government’s plans to modernize the state’s transport system.

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to urban renewal and warned that similar operations will continue across the state.

The Lagos State authorities have urged residents to comply with regulations by avoiding unauthorized construction, emphasizing that community cooperation is vital for achieving a cleaner and safer Lagos.