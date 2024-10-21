Cheers to A Decade of Financial Empowerment!

Dear Stakeholders,

We are proud to celebrate a significant milestone in our journey as a company —10 years of innovation, growth, and an unwavering commitment to financial empowerment.

As we reflect on this remarkable decade, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all who have been part of this journey—our valued customers, partners, investors, and employees. Your trust, collaboration, and dedication have been instrumental in our success.

Over the past ten years, we have continuously focused on delivering customer-centric solutions that make a meaningful impact.

We upgraded our banking software to handle increased transaction volumes with improved turnaround times. Additionally, our offline banking solution, *USSD: 5125#, was launched to extend our reach to the underserved and unbanked populations. Our mobile banking app also provides seamless access to banking services on the go, enhancing the convenience for our users.

Our product portfolio has expanded significantly. We now offer personal loans that cater to healthcare, education, and asset acquisition through our BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) service, as well as business loans that fuel entrepreneurial growth. Additionally, our investment products, including high yield investment plans and our KiddiesSwag investment, reflect our ongoing commitment to securing a brighter financial future for our customers.

In celebration of this important milestone, we are pleased to announce the launch of our legacy initiative—The Fast Credit Scholarship Program. As a socially responsible organization, we believe in the importance of investing in our community and promoting equal opportunities. This scholarship initiative further underscores our dedication to empowering individuals and businesses alike.

The Fast Credit Scholarship Program is designed to recognize and reward the loyalty of our customers. It will provide educational grants to deserving customers and their dependents. Through this CSR initiative, we aim not only to express our gratitude but also to invest in the education and future of our customers’ children, fostering a brighter tomorrow for the next generation.

This journey has not been without challenges, but we have faced them together with resilience and a shared vision. Our accomplishments are a testament to the trust you have placed in us and the relentless effort of our dedicated team. As we look to the future, we remain committed to driving innovation, expanding our product offerings, and strengthening our relationships with all stakeholders.

The next decade holds even greater promise, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead. Thank you for your continued trust and support as we embark on the next phase of our journey.

Here’s to the next 10 years of success and shared prosperity.

Thank you.

Emeka Iloelunachi

Managing Director