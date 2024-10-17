The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has reached a significant regulatory milestone by updating its procedures for the deregistration and exportation of leased aircraft, aligning with the global standards of the Cape Town Convention (CTC).

Capt. Chris Najomo, the Acting Director General of NCAA, formally signed the revised Procedure for the Recordation of Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorization (IDERA) and Aircraft Registration under IDERA, as disclosed in a statement published on the NCAA’s official website on Wednesday.

“History was made as the Acting Director General Civil Aviation (Ag. DGCA), Capt. Chris Najomo officially signed the Updated Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Procedure for Recordation of Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorization (IDERA) and Registration of Aircraft under IDERA,” the statement read.

The revised IDERA process ensures that aircraft owners, lessors, and financiers can efficiently deregister and reclaim their aircraft when operators default on contractual obligations.

This legal framework, designed to safeguard the interests of lessors, aims to foster trust and encourage international leasing partnerships with Nigeria’s aviation sector.

By implementing these updated procedures, the NCAA enhances operational transparency and aligns with global aviation standards, making Nigeria more attractive for aircraft leasing and financing.

The streamlined IDERA process allows for smoother deregistration and export operations, reducing legal risks while protecting the rights of stakeholders.

What you should know

The recent update of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Procedure for the Recordation of Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorization (IDERA) follows the issuance of the Federal High Court (Cape Town Convention and Aircraft Protocol) Practice Direction, 2024, on September 12.

The issuance of the Practice Direction contributed to Nigeria’s recent improved Cape Town Convention (CTC) index rating, raising it from 49 to 70.5.

The Aviation Working Group (AWG), co-chaired by Boeing and Airbus, awarded the rating as part of efforts to promote global standards for aircraft financing, leasing, and sales.

This new score, Nigeria’s highest so far, has boosted confidence among aircraft financiers and lessors.

The IDERA update, combined with the newly issued practice directions, is expected to further boost Nigeria’s CTC index rating in future reviews, enhancing the country’s appeal for aircraft leasing.

However, challenges persist as Nigeria’s local insurance industry lacks the capacity to underwrite the risks associated with dry-lease agreements, a concern raised by international aircraft financiers and lessors.

With the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) mandating that all risks within Nigeria must be insured locally, discussions are underway to revise policies, allowing insurance for dry-lease aircraft to be placed abroad, as disclosed by Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

These reforms are set to provide Nigerian airlines with access to more favourable dry-lease terms, reducing operational costs compared to wet leases or outright purchases.

This, in turn, is expected to lower expenses for airlines, making air travel more affordable for the Nigerian public.