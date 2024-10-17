Cuba has made recent updates to its travel regulations to enhance the experience for international visitors.

These changes aim to provide greater flexibility and ease of access for those looking to explore the island.

According to TravelBiz, the updates focus on two main areas: the D’Viajeros online registration platform and the validity of tourist cards issued before the introduction of the e-Visa system.

These adjustments are designed to streamline entry procedures and improve the overall travel experience.

D’Viajeros serves as an online portal for travelers to submit personal and travel-related information before their arrival. The extended registration period allows for greater convenience, helping ensure a smoother entry process for visitors.

What To Know

This update particularly benefits travelers who have not yet used their tourist cards issued prior to the e-Visa introduction. With the new deadline, they can adjust their travel plans without the pressure of a fast-approaching expiration date.

This means that travelers who have tourist cards issued before the e-Visa system was introduced can now use those cards until the new deadline. They no longer need to rush to use them before the previous expiration date, allowing them more time to plan their trips.

D’Viajeros Registration Extended to Seven Days

One significant change, according to reports, involves the D’Viajeros platform, where travelers register before entering Cuba.

Previously, visitors had to complete their registration within 48 hours of arrival. As of October 1st, 2024, this window has been extended to seven days. This new timeline allows tourists additional time to finalize their travel preparations.

According to TravelBiz, the Cuban Ministry of Tourism stated, “the D’Viajeros platform is now available for declarations up to seven days before your trip. Ensure a smooth entry by registering early!” This extension addresses feedback from travelers and aims to reduce last-minute stress.

Tourist Card Validity Extended to June

In addition to the D’Viajeros update, reports inform that Cuba has also extended the validity of tourist cards, known as “Tarjeta del Turista,” that were issued before the e-Visa system started in August 2024.

The original deadline for using these cards was December 31st, 2024, but it has now been pushed back to June 30th, 2025.

This extension helps make the shift from the old tourist card system to the new e-Visa easier. It also benefits travel agencies that still have unused tourist cards. Travelers with these cards now have more flexibility in planning their trips to Cuba.

What This Means for Travelers

According to reports, Cuba’s recent measures look to boost the tourism sector by simplifying administrative processes.

The extended registration period on the D’Viajeros platform gives travelers more time to complete necessary formalities, while the tourist card validity extension provides additional time for those still using the previous system.

These updates to Cuba’s travel rules seek to enhance the travel experience by offering more convenience, whether for last-minute trips or for travelers using pre-issued tourist cards.

By easing entry procedures and extending deadlines, Cuba is promoting a more traveler-friendly experience, encouraging more visitors to discover its rich culture and beautiful landscapes.