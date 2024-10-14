FirstBank, Nigeria’s premier financial institution and leading provider of financial inclusion services, is proud to announce the 63rd edition of the FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship.

This prestigious international golf tournament, held under the First@Sports initiative, reinforces FirstBank’s unwavering commitment to sports development and nation-building.

A Legacy of Sporting Excellence

For over six decades, FirstBank has been a driving force in promoting sports in Nigeria, with a focus on golf, polo, and tennis. The FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship stands tall as Nigeria’s most esteemed international golf tournament, attracting top amateur golfers from around the globe.

Unveiling Talent and Fostering Success

This revered competition has become a springboard for success, propelling aspiring professionals to greatness. Many past winners have ascended to the elite professional class, while others have discovered their potential within the tournament’s nurturing environment. The championship provides a global stage for amateur golfers to showcase their skills, earn valuable World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, and propel their careers.

This Year’s Edition

The 63rd FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship will take place at the golf club of Ikoyi Club 1938 from November 18-24, 2024. This edition introduces two exciting components:

1. “Search for 4 Stars” – empowering 150 young aspiring male & female golfers aged 18-30, currently working as caddies at Ikoyi Club.

2. “Championship Kitty” – allowing golfers with a handicap of 10 and above to participate, promoting inclusivity and diversity.

The Corporate Golf Challenge for Charity continues, with net proceeds from team entry fees donated to charities/NGOs under the FirstBank SPARK initiative.

Partnerships and Collaborations

FirstBank has forged strategic partnerships with like-minded organizations to amplify the impact of this year’s championship. These collaborations align with the Bank’s objectives, leveraging collective expertise to create a world-class experience for participants and spectators.

Quotes

Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FirstBank:

“We are delighted to announce this year’s edition of the Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship. As we celebrate 63 years of sponsoring the Championship, we reaffirm our dedication to empowering Nigerian youth and promoting national development. Golf has the power to unite, inspire, and transform lives. Through this tournament, we’ve witnessed remarkable success stories, from amateur golfers turning pro to community development initiatives driving positive change. FirstBank remains committed to supporting sports and development initiatives that shape Nigeria’s future and cement its position as a leader in Africa.”

Tade Adekunle, Golf Captain, Ikoyi Club 1938

On behalf of Ikoyi Club 1938 Golf Club, we are proud and excited to host the FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship once again. This remarkable 62-year partnership has consistently inspired amateur golfers to push their limits and has paved the way for those aspiring to become professional players.

We are confident that the 63rd edition will continue to uphold the excellence of previous tournaments. We warmly welcome FirstBank, the valued Strategic Partners, and all participating golfers and guests to Ikoyi Club 1938 Golf Club.

Kayode Oguntayo, Concierge Sports:

Concierge Sports is honoured to serve as the Consultant and Event Manager for the prestigious FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship. As we celebrate the 63rd edition of this iconic event, we are particularly excited about the introduction of new sub-events that enhance empowerment and inclusivity within the Championship.

We extend our gratitude to our long-standing Strategic Partners for their continued support and warmly welcome our newly onboarded partners. Their collaboration is integral to the success of this renowned tournament.

From 18th to 24th November, we will witness a thrilling week of golf, and we eagerly anticipate crowning the next Amateur Champion of the year.