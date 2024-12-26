The 2024 Calabar Carnival and Festivals is set to reach new heights, with First Bank of Nigeria, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Zenith Bank, Nigerian Breweries, Minimie and many more coming together as official sponsors for this year’s extraordinary celebration.

Known for their innovation, leadership, and commitment to cultural promotion, these iconic brands will bring unmatched energy and creativity to the festival, reinforcing the shared dedication to promoting Nigeria’s vibrant culture, heritage, and national pride.

With this year’s theme- our shared prosperity the Governor Cross-River state- Senator Bassey Otu, in a statement stated “I am very pleased and honored to welcome ALL, to the biggest party in the Africa. This year, we are excited to offer even more activities for you to enjoy as we celebrate Our Shared Prosperity.”

In a Remark, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu, Managing Director/CEO of First Bank PLC, explained the bank’s enduring support for the carnival. He remarked, “First Bank is deeply rooted in Nigeria,” he stated. “We are an integral part of the fabric of society, and through initiatives like December is a Vibe, we have made a significant impact in promoting music. Our support for Carnival Calabar is a natural continuation of our dedication to these cultural efforts.”

Mary Ephraim-Egbas, CEO of Okhma Global the official marketing company of the Carnival Calabar and festivals, expressed her excitement about the brands Partnerships, saying, “The 2024 Calabar Carnival and Festivals is tagged Carnival for all, horning on this year’s theme of our shared prosperity, The Carnival is exceptional celebration of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage. First Bank, UBA, Zenith Bank, Nigerian Breweries, Minimie and all brands involved will benefit from participating as over 2million attendees are expected for the Carnival and festival events, people travelling from across Nigeria and the world, the earmarked events will create an atmosphere filled with excitement, creativity, and unity. This collaboration highlights the strength of partnerships”

Receiving the brands partnership and sponsorships, Sir Gabe Onah, Chairman of CRS Carnival Calabar Commission, also commented on the significance of the sponsorship, saying, “The commitment of First Bank, UBA, Zenith Bank, Nigerian Breweries, Minimie and other brands to the Calabar Carnival plays a vital role in the festival’s continued success. Their support ensures that the 2024 edition will be a truly spectacular event. We are grateful to work with such remarkable partners who are helping bring the best of Nigerian culture to the global stage.” supporting local and national growth, while also creating a lasting impact on the community.”

The 2024 edition of the Calabar Carnival and Festivals is primed to be a fusion of music, dance, culture, and innovation, expect jaw-dropping parades, exhilarating performances, and creative brand experiences that will captivate thousands of local and international visitors. This collaboration celebrates Nigeria’s boundless creativity and exemplifies the power of partnership in shaping world-class events.