The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) began compensating residents in the Ojuelegba area affected by the 8.7-kilometer Quality Bus Corridor (QBC) project, which runs from Yaba to Cele as part of Package 1, on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

The project is funded jointly by the Agence Française de Développement (AfD) and the Lagos State Government and aims to improve Lagos’ public transportation by upgrading bus facilities and increasing transit efficiency.

The announcement was obtained from a statement on LAMATA’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“Today, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) began compensating residents affected by the Quality Bus Corridor (QBC) project in Ojuelegba. The QBC project, which spans from Yaba – Cele, is part of Package 1 and is jointly funded by the Agence Française de Développement (AfD) and the Lagos State Government,” the statement read in part.

The statement noted that Engr. Adeyemi Adeniji, Consultant for Technical and Programmes Management, Roads & Infrastructure at LAMATA, outlined the government’s plans to upgrade bus stops and introduce priority signaling systems to facilitate faster bus movements.

He emphasized the urgency of the project, highlighting the need to capitalize on favorable weather conditions to speed up construction activities.

More insights

Furthermore, Dr. Babatunde Osho, Managing Director of Global Impact Environmental Consulting and LAMATA’s project consultant informed the affected residents and business owners that they would need to vacate their properties within two weeks after receiving compensation to allow the construction to proceed.

Osho highlighted that contractors have already been paid and are prepared to commence work immediately once the area is cleared.

Representatives from Multiple Development Services, a consulting firm involved in the project, were present during the compensation process.

Quality Bus Project 1 involves the redevelopment of 28 bus shelters along an 8.7-kilometer stretch from Yaba to Cele, with a significant focus on the Ojuelegba corridor, aiming to enhance public transport efficiency and reduce travel time for daily commuters in Lagos.

LAMATA’s compensation effort is aimed at ensuring a smooth transition for those affected, as the state government advances its commitment to delivering a modernized and reliable bus corridor. The project represents a key step towards transforming Lagos’ transportation network, providing a more efficient and commuter-friendly system.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government initiated the revalidation and valuation process for structures affected by the planned 8.7-kilometer Quality Bus Corridor (QBC) Project Package 1 in May 2024.

LAMATA earlier assured residents that the government would take only the minimal space required for construction, strictly following the approved design.

In August, LAMATA awarded contracts to China Road & Bridge, Trucrete Solutions, and Craneburg Construction for the Quality Bus Corridor (QBC) Project.

China Road & Bridge is responsible for the Ketu-Alapere-Akanimodo and Yaba-Lawanson-Cele routes under QBC Package 1.

This QBC 1 package is part of a broader initiative that includes QBC Package 2, which extends from Iju Ishaga to Abule Egba, and QBC Package 3, covering the Iyana Iba to Igando route.

Trucrete Solutions will manage the Iju-Ishaga-Abule-Egba route for QBC 2, while Craneburg Construction will oversee the Iyana-Iba-Igando route for QBC 3.

These projects aim to enhance public transportation by upgrading existing bus stops, adding walkways to promote non-motorized transport, and implementing an Intelligent Transport System (ITS) for better traffic management.

The funding for these transformative corridors is a joint effort between the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and the Lagos State Government as part of the Lagos Strategic Transport Master Plan Project (LSTMPP).