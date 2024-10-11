The PI network is a popular mining project in the Nigerian Crypto space.

Many Nigerians have been locked into the Network since last year but are still having issues in completing their Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure.

Many Nigerian PI network miners submitted their KYC over a month ago and it is still pending Verification.

Others had their KYC rejected after various trials.

In this Nairametrics article, we will be reviewing how to complete your PI KYC in 10 minutes and what to do if your KYC Application has been pending for over a month.

Before we begin, let us briefly touch on the Eligibility criteria for joining the Pi Project.

Eligibility Criteria

1. Age: You must be 18 years or older.

2. Government-Issued ID: An original copy of any of the following documents, Passport (recommended), Driving License, National ID

3. Clear Face for Liveness Check: Ensure your face is easily recognizable and matches the ID before starting the verification.

4. Mining Duration: You must have mined Pi for at least 30 days.

5. Time Commitment: The KYC application process takes approximately 5–10 minutes

Note: Eligibility, requirements, and availability may vary by country.

PI KYC Verification Step by Step Guide

Step 1: Install the Pi Browser App

Download the Pi Browser app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Go to the Mainnet Section

Open the Pi Network app and navigate to the Mainnet section via the side menu.

Step 3: Complete Mainnet Checklist Tasks

Navigate to the Mainnet checklist tab and complete all the tasks there. Complete the last task which is the “Submit your KYC Application” task.

Step 4: Proceed with KYC Application

After finishing the prerequisite tasks, the KYC application tab will unlock. If not, manually access the “kyc. pi” area in the Pi Browser app.

Step 5: Choose Your Country

On the KYC section’s first screen, select your country from a drop-down menu.

Step 6: Select Your ID Document

Choose the type of ID document you will use for verification, with a passport being recommended. For Nigerians an international passport or your NIN is ideal.

Step 7: Follow ID Instructions

Read the instructions on the four slides carefully, then proceed.

Step 8: Take ID Photos

Tap “Add front photo,” and take a clear image of your ID’s front. If required, add a back photo as well.

Step 9: Fill Out the Form

Fill out the available form with the information marching your ID document, including the following:

First name

Middle name (optional)

Last name

Gender

Date of Birth

Document ID number

The expiry date of the ID

Country of Residence

Step 10: Complete the Liveness Check

Click on the “I’m Ready” button for a liveness check, ensuring your face is clearly visible to the camera and you are in a well-lit room.

What to do After the KYC Application

Approval Timeframe

Your KYC approval timeframe varies. It can take from a few minutes to several months, depending on the accuracy of your information and the availability of validators in your country.

How to check your KYC Status

You can check your KYC status in your Pi Network app profile. A green checkmark indicates verification, while a loading animation means your application is still pending.

You can also check the Mainnet checklist section. If the “Wait for KYC results” tab is green, your KYC is verified.

Application Review Process

Your submitted KYC application will be reviewed by previously verified Pi users. Each KYC application is validated by at least two KYC-verified individuals from your country.

Application Fee

The KYC process costs 1 PI coin, which is rewarded to the validators.

Pending Applications

For those who have completed their PI KYC, and it has remained pending for months, a Pi User and trusted crypto voice outlined in a tweet how to go about it. We suggest you click on the link and follow the instructions.