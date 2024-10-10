The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has introduced a controversial requirement for married women seeking visas.

According to the agency, women must present a letter of approval from their husbands before being cleared for travel.

This stipulation is part of the NDLEA’s updated visa requirements, which have sparked discussions about gender equality and individual autonomy.

In addition to the approval letter, married women are also required to submit a passport photograph as part of the application process. Critics argue that this policy reflects outdated views on women’s rights and independence, potentially hindering their ability to travel freely.

What Nigerians are saying

Already, the requirement from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) mandating that married women present a letter of approval from their husbands for visa applications has ignited considerable online debate regarding women’s fundamental human rights.

Nairametrics has gathered a range of responses from Nigerians on social media, highlighting widespread concern over this controversial requirement. Critics argue that such policies undermine women’s autonomy and reinforce patriarchal norms, while supporters claim they ensure family consent.

Aunty Onyi

“Is a married woman a minor or /child? This is happening in 2024.”

Is a married woman a minor or /child? This is happening in 2024. 😅😅 — Aunty Onyi (@Sylsweets123) October 10, 2024

Olubayo

“@ndlea_nigeria, this rule is absurd and unnecessary. The photocopy of his passport is alright just to verify that he or she is truly married, I guess, if anything. Nigerian organizations need to stop stressing nigerians. You guys are there to help and facilitate.”

@ndlea_nigeria, this rule is absurd and unnecessary. The photocopy of his passport is alright just to verify that he or she is truly married, I guess, if anything. Nigerian organizations need to stop stressing nigerians. You guys are there to help and facilitate. — Olu.b (@Olubayo_) October 10, 2024

Olodeoku Mosope

“It’s 2024, and a Nigerian married woman needs her husband’s letter of approval for her to travel. Let that sink. https://x.com/MsNwangwa/status/1844273526225895900/quotes

Big Chief Wendy

“NDLEA’s visa clearance requires that a married woman should bring a letter of approval to travel from her husband along with his passport photograph. There is no such rule for men. This is such disgusting government-sponsored misogyny. Are married women children?!”

NDLEA’s visa clearance requires that a married woman should bring a letter of approval to travel from her husband along with his passport photograph. There is no such rule for men. This is such disgusting government sponsored misogyny. Are married women children?! pic.twitter.com/z1dnS1OORz — Big Chief Wendy (@MsNwangwa) October 10, 2024

Dr Ned

“I got an Invitation from the UN to attend a conference this October. Lol the country requires me to submit NDLEA clearance cert as part of its visa requirements. When I saw the list alone for the NDLEA clearance I gave up. I’m not married but this was certainly the most annoying part”

I got an Invite from the UN to attend a conference this October. Lol the country requires me to submit NDLEA clearance cert as part of its visa requirements. When I saw the list alone for the NDLEA clearance I gave up. I’m not married but this was certainly the most annoying part https://t.co/lbwetVI5Gs — Dr. NED✨ (@Airtonnie) October 10, 2024

Nancy Chimdimma

“@ndlea_nigeria In 2024, it’s unacceptable for married women to require their husband’s permission to travel, while men face no such demand. This outdated rule undermines women’s autonomy and perpetuates harmful gender inequality.”

@ndlea_nigeria In 2024, it’s unacceptable for married women to require their husband’s permission to travel, while men face no such demand. This outdated rule undermines women’s autonomy and perpetuates harmful gender inequality. https://t.co/QTjpenPuhq — 🦋Dimma🦋 (@nancychimdimma) October 10, 2024