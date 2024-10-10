The government of Japan has donated a grant of ¥1.75 billion to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to strengthen the Centre’s diagnostic capacity.

This was disclosed in a statement by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of the Vice President) on October 9, 2024.

Amid this development, the Nigerian government promised to continue strengthening its ties with Japan as part of measures to deepen trade while exploring more opportunities in areas such as infrastructural development, food security, and health.

Bilateral Relations

According to the statement, Vice President Kashim Shettima assured the Japanese government of enhanced cooperation with the Federal Government of Nigeria, as well as the resolution of all grey areas in bilateral relations between the two nations.

Senator Shettima gave this assurance when he received a delegation from the Japanese government led by the outgoing Ambassador of Japan to Nigeria, Mr. Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, and the President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Dr. Tanaka Akihiko, at the presidential villa.

He thanked JICA’s President for the firm’s donation of a grant of ¥1.75 billion to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (@NCDCgov) to strengthen the Centre’s diagnostic capacity.

Shettima acknowledged JICA’s assistance in polio eradication, noting that it had helped Nigeria achieve polio-free status in 2020.

“All the grey areas will be addressed. Luckily, the CBN Governor is here, and two of the major beneficiary ministries are represented at the highest level. Rest assured that in a couple of days, we will resolve all the grey areas and put our relationship on a new pedestal,” the VP told the delegation.

“Your Excellency, we are immensely grateful for JICA’s continuous commitment; words cannot adequately convey our depth of gratitude. Under the exemplary leadership of Dr. Tanaka Akihiko, JICA has played a vital role in strengthening the ties between our two nations.

“Your contributions span critical sectors of our economy and society, aligning seamlessly with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I am glad you visited the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) yesterday, where you again provided a grant of ¥1.75 billion for strengthening the diagnostic capacity of the NCDC,” the Vice President said.

He noted that Nigeria shares Japan’s vision of making Nigeria a hub for disease control in West Africa and, by extension, a hub for the whole of Africa, as one in every four black men is a Nigerian.

More Insights

Earlier in his remarks, the President of JICA, Dr. Akihiko, expressed sympathy for Nigeria over the floods that recently ravaged many communities, resulting in deaths and loss of property.

The Japanese government also revealed that it will hold an International Conference on African Development in Tokyo next year.