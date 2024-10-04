The Ruth Titilayo Educational Foundation has announced the opening of its scholarship program for students currently enrolled in state secondary schools across Nigeria. According to Scholarship Region, the foundation seeks to break down barriers to education for underprivileged communities in Nigeria, thereby offering support to individuals facing financial barriers; to enable them to principally pursue their education.

The scholarships, as stated, are open and awarded to applicants enrolled in secondary, tertiary (undergraduate and postgraduate), polytechnics, and vocational institutes within the federation. Applicants who meet specific eligibility criteria and aim to provide financial support to facilitate academic success, will be considered.

Eligibility Criteria

According to Ruth Titilayo Foundation’s official website, applicants must fulfill at least one of the following criteria:

RelatedStories No Content Available

– Common Entrance Performance: candidates should have demonstrated strong performance in their Common Entrance examinations.

– Academic Credentials: applicants must possess outstanding academic records in their current secondary school.

– Current Student Status: individuals should be currently enrolled as students or have been registered as students within the past year.

-Candidates must be domiciled in Nigeria.

-Candidates must be under the age of 25.

-Candidates must have obtained a minimum GPA of 4.0 in a 5-point system (or equivalent GPA if not based on a 5-point scale).

The foundation also notes that final year undergraduates are also eligible for the Ruth Titilayo Foundation Undergraduate scholarship.

Value of the Scholarship

Further details relate that the Ruth Titilayo Educational Foundation will provide significant financial support through its scholarship program. The grant includes:

– A tuition allowance of up to ₦100,000 per academic year.

– A maintenance allowance of up to ₦15,000.

Application Process

Interested candidates can apply for the scholarship by following a structured application process:

Online Application: Complete and submit the online application form available on the foundation’s website; https://ruthtitilayofoundation.org/ruth-titilayo-secondary-school-scholarship/

Documentation: Attach required documents, including attached copies of your:

Current school results,

Two reference letters from tutors, and

a personal statement with any other supporting document

Email Submission: Email all supporting documents to secondary.grants@ruthtitilayofoundation.org with the applicant’s full name as the subject.

Reports show that the application window is open from October 1st, 2024, to October 31st, 2024. Shortlisted candidates will be notified starting November 11th, 2024, and interviews will occur in December 2024.

Commitment to Education

The foundation’s scholarship program extends beyond secondary education, reports inform. Further offering support to students in tertiary institutions, vocational programs, and polytechnics across Nigeria.

For more information on the scholarship program and application details, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official Ruth Titilayo Educational Foundation website: https://ruthtitilayofoundation.org/ruth-titilayo-secondary-school-scholarship/