Fewchore Finance Company Limited is steadily making its mark in Nigeria’s financial services industry by providing innovative, customer-focused solutions to help individuals and businesses meet their financial goals.

Driven by a commitment to transparency, integrity, and innovation, Fewchore Finance is gradually raising the standard in the sector.

To date, Fewchore Finance has disbursed over N70 Billion in loans to more than 15,000 satisfied customers across 20+ sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The company is consistently ranked among the top 10 finance houses institutions in terms of return on investment (ROI), return on equity (ROE), and service delivery, backed by a robust balance sheet with assets exceeding N13 Billion and a workforce of over 100 in Lagos and Abuja.

A Commitment To Trust And Quality

Founded on honesty, integrity, and quality service pillars, Fewchore Finance has evolved into a trusted financial partner for diverse clients. The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial services, including personal and business loans, wealth management, and investment advisory. Fewchore Finance has demonstrated its resilience and adaptability, meeting the dynamic needs of Nigeria’s evolving financial landscape.

“Our mission at Fewchore Finance is to empower clients by delivering tailored financial solutions that meet their unique needs,” says Adesunkanmi Balogun, Managing Director. “For us, success is not just about the numbers; it’s about creating a secure and prosperous future for our clients.”

Customer-First Approach

The Company’s unwavering dedication to client satisfaction is at the core of its business operations. By offering highly personalized services, they ensure that each client’s financial objectives are understood and met. Fewchore Finance’s customer-first culture has garnered a loyal client base and a sterling reputation for excellence.

Its seasoned professionals work closely with clients to develop customized financial strategies that align with their long-term goals. Whether in investment management, setting up emergency funds, or securing capital for business expansion, Fewchore Finance provides the expertise to guide clients through all aspects of the economic environment.

Leveraging Technology For The Future

Fewchore Finance is embracing digital innovation to enhance its services in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape. Through the Fewchore Mobile App, the company provides clients easy access to financial information, helping them make well-informed decisions with confidence and convenience.

“Our goal is to deliver excellent financial services by leveraging technology,” says Adesunkanmi Balogun, Managing Director. “We are focused on using digital tools to improve our offerings and empower clients to succeed in the fast-paced modern environment.”

Positioned For Growth

Fewchore Finance’s growth plans reflect its strong ambition to expand its presence both locally and beyond. The company aims to broaden its impact within the financial services industry by actively exploring new markets and opportunities. With a solid foundation and a clear vision for the future, Fewchore Finance is positioning itself to make a meaningful contribution on a larger scale.

As the company continues to grow, the focus remains on providing value to its stakeholders and clients. Fewchore Finance’s dedication to quality and innovative mindset position it as a promising force in the evolving financial services landscape.

CBN Licensed Investment Grade Institution

Fewchore Finance is licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and holds a Bbb rating from Agusto & Co and DataPro, reflecting its strong financial management and stability. The company has implemented robust risk management practices, resulting in a significantly lower non-performing loan (NPL) ratio than industry peers. Fewchore Finance’s focus on originating high-quality loans and maintaining effective repayment structures has been key to sustaining its financial health and stability.

Successful Commercial Paper Issuance

In April 2024, Fewchore Finance successfully completed Series 1 and 2 of its N5 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Issuance Program, marking a key milestone for the company. The issuance attracted strong interest from institutional investors, highlighting confidence in Fewchore Finance’s financial strength.

The CP issuance comprised two tenors: a 150-day Series 1 with a yield of 21.40% (redeemed in August 2024) and a 250-day Series 2 at 22.40%. The funds raised will meet the company’s short-term working capital needs, showcasing Fewchore Finance’s ability to access capital markets and maintain its solid financial position.

“We remain committed to prudent financial management and sustainable growth as we continue to capitalize on opportunities in the market,” said Mr Balogun.

